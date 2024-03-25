Dahi Bhalla, also known as Dahi Vada, a popular Indian street food, tantalises taste buds with its irresistible combination of textures and flavours. This savoury-sweet delight offers a symphony of sensations, from the coolness of yoghurt to the crunch of fried lentil balls, making it a beloved treat enjoyed across the Indian subcontinent. As you gear up for Holi 2024, we at LatestLY have curated an easy recipe that you can try to make delicious dahi bhallas on this day. Make This Delicious Chat at Home to Celebrate the Joyous Festival of Holi.

It is a cherished Indian delicacy with a harmonious blend of savoury flavours and creamy textures. This delightful dish features lentil dumplings, or "bhallas," soaked in rich, spiced yoghurt, offering a perfect balance of tanginess and creaminess. Topped with tantalising chutneys and a sprinkle of aromatic spices, Dahi Bhalla tantalises the palate with each bite, making it a beloved favourite in Indian cuisine.

Dahi Vada (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

For Bhallas:

1 cup urad dal (black gram lentils), soaked overnight

2 green chilies, finely chopped (optional)

1-inch piece of ginger, grated

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

For Yogurt Mixture:

2 cups thick yogurt (curd)

1 teaspoon sugar (optional)

Salt to taste

For Serving:

Tamarind chutney

Mint chutney

Roasted cumin powder

Red chili powder

Chaat masala

Chopped coriander leaves

Dahi Bhalla (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Instructions:

Drain the soaked urad dal and grind it into a smooth paste along with green chilies, grated ginger, and salt. Add water as needed to achieve a thick, smooth batter consistency. Heat oil in a deep frying pan. Take small portions of the batter and drop them into the hot oil using a spoon. Fry the bhallas until they turn golden brown and crispy. Remove them from the oil and drain excess oil on a paper towel. In a bowl, whisk the thick yogurt until smooth. Add sugar and salt to taste, and mix well. Now, soak the fried bhallas in warm water for about 10-15 minutes to make them soft. Squeeze out excess water gently from each bhalla and arrange them on a serving plate. Pour the whisked yogurt mixture over the soaked bhallas, covering them entirely. Drizzle tamarind chutney and mint chutney generously over the yogurt-covered bhallas. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder, red chili powder, and chaat masala according to taste. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves for freshness and extra flavour.

Dahi Bhalla Recipe (Watch Video)

Your delicious Dahi Bhallas are ready to be served! Enjoy this delightful treat as a snack or appetiser, perfect for Holi 2024.

