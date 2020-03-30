Keto Dalgona Coffee Recipe: Here's How You Can Brew Low-Carb Version of The Viral Beverage Easily at Home! (Watch Tutorial Video)

Keto Dalgona Coffee (Photo Credits: YouTube)

If you are just like us, flipping from one social media app to the other during quarantine after the coronavirus outbreak, you will know that after the Google 3D Animals that you can invite home, netizens are obsessed with Dalgona coffee. This new trend bloomed from Tiktok has spread to Instagram, Twitter and all the other social media platforms. People are going crazy about the viral beverage because not only is it extremely delicious but also easy to prepare with the simplest ingredients that you can easily find in your house. Dalgona Coffee is Viral Trend on Social Media, Here's How to Make Whipped Brew That Has Caught Internet's Fancy (Watch Videos).

All you need is an equal amount of coffee, sugar and hot water. To brew this cold beverage you will also need the milk of your choice and ice and voila you have your drink. However, it includes quite a lot of sugar and also milks to get the best froth or you may call it moose like consistency. But all this doesn't go very well with the Keto diet rules. A person observing the keto diet, has to refrain from carbs (especially quick carbs like refined sugar) and has to consume a diet that is dominant by fats.

However, if you want to try out the new Dalgona coffee and are afraid of the extra carbs, here's how you can make the Keto version at home! It is easy and just requires a couple of tweaks in the normal recipe. All you have to do is replace the refined sugar with a healthier alternative and instead of the regular animal milk, you can go for almond milk. Here you go with the recipe:

In a small bowl add the instant coffee, use confectionery sweetener/swerve (unlike refined sugar, it consists of natural ingredients erythritol, oligosaccharides and natural flavours) and hot water. Instead of equal amounts go for more amount of swerve by two spoons

Now whisk all the three ingredients either using a hand mixer or the normal whisk for 2- 3 minutes, until it turns golden brown and gets a peak. It should get a mousse-like consistency.

Pour almond in a glass or coffee mug and add ice-cubes to it

Now add a dollop or two of that mixture like whipped cream. Stir as you drink. Enjoy!

Watch Dalgona Coffee Recipe Video Tutorial:

This is also a healthier alternative, so if you not even on a Keto diet you can have this version. It is as easy to make as the original one and also tastes equally great!