Lychee is usually eaten fresh but can be canned or dried. It is native to southeast Asia and has been the favourite fruit of Cantonese since ancient times.

Lychee is a refreshing fruit which can be enjoyed in desserts as well as juices and smoothies. These spiky red balls with a white jelly-like edible jelly are loved by many people all over the world. As you enjoy this juice fruit, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of recipes that you can create with a bunch of little lychees. 6 Health Benefits of Eating Litchis.

1. Lychee Dragon fruit Jelly Cake

This is a beautiful and delicious dessert to enjoy during the monsoon. It requires no baking and no egg and your guests would be amazed at how you made it.

2. Lychee Mojito

Add a punch to your regular mojito by experimenting with seasonal fruits. This recipe can be made easily at your home and can be enjoyed with your loved ones.

3. Lychee Kheer

Kheer is loved by most people, especially in North India. Lychee is a refreshing seasonal fruit that most of us can’t say no to. Combining the two together, lychee Kheer is a perfect example of how Indians can experiment with the food to give a unique yet delicious recipe.

4. Lychee popsicles

Popsicles are loved by all age groups. They are a great way to breathe the scorching heat. Why not make them healthy by infusing seasonal fruits in them. Try this easy recipe to make your child the best lychee popsicle this monsoon.

5. Mango Lychee Pudding

Mango and lychee make a great dessert combo for the summertime. Mango Lychee pudding is a cool refreshing dessert where the texture of both the layers is soft and silky smooth.

Though lychee is available for a very short time period in India, you can make numerous different dishes with this wonder fruit. Try the above-given recipes and let us know which one you loved the most.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2022 08:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).