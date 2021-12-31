The new year brings in new hope and experiences. While it depends a lot on our perspective what we make of the things that happen to us, however, some people also believe a lot in luck and superstition. Especially during the new year, people follow some rituals that they believe help them shape the kind of year that is in store for them. One of these rituals includes eating certain types of food that are considered auspicious. Here are some of the foods that you can eat to make your upcoming 2022 supremely prosperous:

Noodles

As unbelievable as it may sound, Asian people actually believe that eating noodles on the first day of the year usually brings in good luck, health and prosperity. It is said that the long noodles depict long life.

Rice Cake

Another food that is considered super auspicious during the new year is rice cakes. Known to bring in good fortune, health and knowledge, rice cakes are easy to make and super delicious as well.

Fruits

It is said that having fruits on the first day of the year is considered lucky. You can try out any kind of fruit and eat it with a good heart during the new year to bring in happiness. Lucky Fruits for New Year 2022: From Mango to Watermelon, 5 Fruits That Will Bring Good Luck, Positive Energy and Prosperity in the Coming Year.

Green Vegetables

As healthy as they are, green veggies are also known to bring in happiness and good luck if consumed during the new year. Any green veggie such as cabbage broccoli, spinach represents green notes aka money.

Grains

Grains are a very important part of our daily sustenance. The staple grains such as rice, wheat, oats, barley and quinoa are known to bring in happiness, wealth and prosperity.

12 grapes

It may sound super strange but most people from Mexico and Spain eat exactly 12 grapes during the new year to invite good luck and prosperity home and also keep away negativity.

Big Fish

Many cultures consider fish extremely auspicious. They believe that having big fish in the new year may bring in loads of good luck. Lucky Food for New Year 2022: From Curd to Oranges, Food To Bring Good Luck and Have Happy New Year.

If it brings positivity to you, do eat these food items on the first day of the year. BUT do remember, good comes back to you, only if you also do them for others in life. So do not forget to always do good for others.

