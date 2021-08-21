Seeking blessings of Lord Varun, owing ‘coconut’ to the sea, fishermen in Maharashtra celebrate ‘Narali Purnima’ with great enthusiasm. Coinciding with other festivals like Raksha Bandhan, Kajari Purnima, Narali Purnima has its own significance particularly for the ‘Koli Community’ in Maharashtra. The word ‘Narali’ is derived from the word ‘Naral’ that is ‘coconut and ‘purnima’ implies ‘full moon day’. Narali Purnima falls on August 22 and is also referred to as ‘Shravan Purnima’ or Coconut Festival in Maharashtra. The festival is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in Maharashtra. The main highlight of this festival remains to be its food items. As the name suggests the food items include dishes made of coconut on this day.

Known to be the staple food of the day, Maharashtrians prepare dishes made of coconut. Items like Narali Bhaat, Narali Karanji, Narali Wadi make to the few delicacies prepared on this day. Here we bring three special dishes that are easy to make and yummy to taste. Narali Purnima 2021 Date & Shubh Muhurat: Know Significance of Auspicious Coconut Festival Celebrated on Raksha Bandhan Day in Maharashtra.

Narali Bhaat also known as 'Coconut Rice'

This dish is made of coconut, soaked rice, dry fruits, jaggery and ghee.

Narali Pak also known as 'Coconut Barfi'

One of the major highlights of Narali Purnima is Narali Barfi. This dish is made from coconut and dry fruits.

Narali Karanji

This Karanji is a specialty among Maharashtrians made of coconut and jaggery added with dry fruits.

These are the three main dishes that we make your taste buds crave for more! Try these at home this Shravan Purnima and do not forget, be safe, wear a mask. Happy Narali Purnima!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2021 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).