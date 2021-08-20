Narali Purnima, as the name suggests, is the full moon day where coconuts are worshipped for all that they give. Celebrated mainly in Maharashtra and the Konkan region, Narali Purnima 2021 will be commemorated on August 22, on the Shravan Purnima. This day is celebrated as Raksha Bandhan in North India and AvaniAvittam in South India. Narali Purnima is celebrated with several rituals and is considered to be a very important event. On this day, the ocean is worshipped and rice, coconut and flowers are all given as offerings during the Narali Purnima Puja. As we prepare to celebrate Narali Purnima 2021, here is everything you need to know about Narali Purnima Puja Vidhi, the Significance of Narali Purnima 2021 celebrations and more.

When is Narali Purnima 2021?

Narali Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Shravan. This celebration of Maharashtra coincides with the commemoration of Raksha Bandhan in North India. As mentioned above, Narali Purnima 2021 will be celebrated on August 22. The Narali Purnima Tithi Begins at 07:00 PM on Aug 21, 2021, and will go on till 05:31 PM on Aug 22, 2021.

How is Narali Purnima celebrated?

Narali Purnima celebrations revolve around praying to the ocean and thanking it for protecting and nurturing us. Celebrated mainly by the villagers in the coastal areas of Maharashtra, especially Konkan, this day revolves around praying for the protection and well-being of the fishers. People often offer coconut (Nariyal or Narali) to the oceans and ask for a bountiful and happy year ahead. The prayers offered to the Ocean Gods are said to protect the fishers from any sort of untoward incidents.

Some people often take the occasion of Narali Purnima as an opportunity to plant coconut trees and focus on showering their respect and gratitude towards nature. In every form, the sense of this celebration is to thank Mother Nature for all that she gives and promise to nurture and protect her. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Narali Purnima 2021!

