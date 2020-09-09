National Chocolate Milkshake Day is observed on September 12 in the United States. It celebrates the beverage much loved by a lot of people. The observance is to bring chocolate and ice cream lovers together and make the celebrations double. As National Chocolate Milkshake Day approaches, we bring to you an easy recipe to make it at home. This thick shake by blending milk or ice cream is quite simple, but you need to pay attention to detail to ensure it turns out perfect. Smoothies and Milkshakes are Not The Same, Know the Difference Between the Beverages.

The shakes are available in various flavours including vanilla, strawberry and chocolate being the most popular ones. Ingredients to make the chocolate milkshake include 2 cups vanilla ice cream, 1/4 cup chocolate syrup, 1/2 cup whole milk. You will need whipped cream and shaved chocolate for garnishing. An additional element is 1/4 cup chocolate chips depending on your likes you can add it or not. National Ice Cream Day (US) 2020: From Chocolate Ice Cream to Avocado Ice Cream, Here Are Five Easy Homemade Recipes of America’s Favourite Dessert (Watch Videos)

Blend ice cream, milk and chocolate syrup into a blender. Make sure, you don't liquidity the ice-cream with too much ice.

Blend the ingredients until completely smooth.

Pour the mixture into a glass and top it with whipped cream. Put the shaved chocolate and your cold beverage is ready!

If you want a thicker milkshake then use full-fat ingredients. You can add a frozen banana into the mix. The term milkshake first appeared in print in 1885 when it was referred to an alcoholic beverage. The milkshake was described as a “sturdy, healthful eggnog type of drink”. It used to be blended with eggs, whiskey, and other ingredients. In fact, pharmacies served the drink as a tonic and a treat to customers. It is only by 1900, pharmacies offered this “wholesome drink” with either chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla syrup. We wish you a Happy National Chocolate Milkshake Day!

