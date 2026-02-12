Mumbai, February 12: Thursday, February 12, 2026, marks the 43rd day of the year in the Gregorian calendar. A date of immense historical and cultural significance, it is most notably the joint birthday of two of history’s most influential figures: Abraham Lincoln and Charles Darwin. In India, the day is observed as National Productivity Day, kicking off a week-long focus on economic efficiency. For those celebrating Valentine's Week, today is Hug Day, a global observance centered on affection and emotional support. Special Days in February 2026: Valentine’s Day and Full Calendar of Love Till February 14.

While not a public holiday in most regions, February 12 serves as a pivotal date for scientific communities, historians, and social activists alike. From the founding of the NAACP to the start of National Productivity Week in India, the day is packed with observances that range from the romantic to the revolutionary. Valentine’s Day 2026 Theatrical Releases: 'O’ Romeo', 'Wuthering Heights' and More Films To Watch on February 14.

February 12, 2026: Major Holidays and Special Observances

Hug Day (Valentine's Week): The sixth day of the "week of love," Hug Day encourages people to express care through a simple embrace. It is widely celebrated across social media and among couples globally.

Darwin Day: An international celebration of science and humanity, held on the anniversary of Charles Darwin's birth in 1809. It promotes scientific inquiry and the wonders of evolutionary biology.

Lincoln's Birthday (USA): A state holiday in several US states, honoring the 16th President of the United States who preserved the Union during the Civil War.

National Productivity Day (India): Organised by the National Productivity Council (NPC), this day initiates a week of workshops aimed at improving quality and efficiency in Indian industries.

Historical Events on February 12

1809: Abraham Lincoln and Charles Darwin are born on the same day.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is founded in the United States.

The Qing Dynasty comes to an end as the Xuantong Emperor (Puyi), the last Emperor of China, abdicates his throne.

Mahatma Gandhi calls off the Non-Cooperation Movement following the violent Chauri Chaura incident.

Mahatma Gandhi calls off the Non-Cooperation Movement following the violent Chauri Chaura incident. 2004: The city of San Francisco begins issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples in a landmark civil disobedience act.

Birth and Death Anniversaries

Birthdays:

Charles Darwin (1809–1882): English naturalist whose theory of evolution by natural selection became the foundation of modern biology.

Abraham Lincoln (1809–1865): The 16th US President, known for the Emancipation Proclamation.

Judy Blume (1938): Renowned American author of children's and young adult fiction.

Renowned American author of children's and young adult fiction. Gundappa Viswanath (1949): Legendary former Indian cricketer and master batsman.

Death Anniversaries:

Immanuel Kant (1804): Influential German philosopher of the Enlightenment.

Charles M. Schulz (2000): American cartoonist and creator of the beloved Peanuts comic strip.

American cartoonist and creator of the beloved Peanuts comic strip. Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar (1891): Though born in September, he is remembered today in various educational seminars for his contributions to social reform in India.

What Day is Today? Quick Facts

Day of the Week: Thursday

Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

Birthstone: Amethyst

Next Major Festival: Maha Shivratri (February 15, 2026)

What’s Open and Closed Today?

Banks : Not a public holiday, but services in India may be affected by the union strike. Online banking and ATMs will remain functional.

Schools : Generally open, though some regions in India may face closures due to the Bharat Bandh.

: Generally open, though some regions in India may face closures due to the Bharat Bandh. Stock Markets: Both the NSE and BSE in India, and the NYSE in the US, are operating on regular Thursday schedules.

As February 12, 2026, unfolds, it serves as a reminder of how history, science, and human connection intersect in our daily lives. Whether you are observing Darwin Day to celebrate intellectual progress, sharing a gesture of warmth for Hug Day, or navigating the logistical shifts of the nationwide strikes in India, the day offers a moment to reflect on both our past milestones and our current collective efforts. Staying informed about these global and local observances helps us stay connected to the cultural fabric that shapes our world.

