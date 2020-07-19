National Ice Cream Day is annually celebrated on the third Sunday of July in the United States of America. This event is observed to enjoy ice cream in different forms. This year National Ice Cream Day will fall on July 19, 2020. The month of July is also known as Ice Cream Month in the US. National Ice Cream Day was established in the year 1984 by then US President Ronald Reagan. He signed a public law on July 9, 1984, with Presidential Proclamation. The first National Ice Cream Day was celebrated on July 15, 1984. On the occasion of National Ice Cream Day (US) 2020, let us take a look at five easy homemade ice cream recipes. Here’s Simple Recipe to Prepare Yummy Ice Cream Cake at Home (Watch Video)

Ice cream is considered to be America's favourite dessert. Americans find reasons to enjoy ice cream and it comes in various flavours. Ice creams can even be prepared at home and you could come up with some unique creativity with this dessert. It is said that ice cream was first consumed in China sometime between 618-97 AD. At that time this cold delicacy was prepared from flour, buffalo milk and camphor, an organic compound commonly used in lotion. Old Fashioned Vanilla Ice Cream recipe by Thomas Jefferson is believed to be the oldest for ice cream in the USA. Here's a look at different recipes of ice creams. What is The Difference Between Ice Cream and Gelato? Know How These Two Frozen Treats Differ From Each Other.

Five Homemade Ice Cream Recipe

1. Chocolate Ice Cream

2. Avocado Ice Cream

3. Pumpkin Ice Cream

4. Blueberry Ice Cream

5. Unicorn Ice Cream

The above ice cream recipes are indeed tempting and you should try them with your family or loved ones. On the occasion of National Ice Cream Day 2020, come up with some unique ice cream recipes and share pictures on social media to become a part of this event's celebration.

