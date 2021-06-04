Yes, foodies! There's a National Fish & Chip Day 2021 as well (we are already celebrating National Cheese Day and National Doughnut Day in the United States). Every year, people celebrate the occasion of Fish and Chips Day amidst grandeur feasts and even better food fests across the world. It is observed on the first Friday of June, and this year, it will take place on June 4. The dish 'Fish and Chips' is popular around the world, especially in the United Kingdom. The iconic British dish, which has its origins in the 18th century, is one of the most loved dishes across the globe.

Readers who do not know much about the popular 'Fish and Chips' dish are made by frying fish in a batter of flour and served with hot crispy potato chips. It is believed that the dish originated in England and is a result of the amalgamation of two different cultures. The "Fish and Chips" dish is famous in the UK and the Commonwealth countries. List of Food Days in June 2021: From Milk Day to Beer Day, Must-Know Events for the Foodies out There.

Here's a look at some of the facts which would enthuse you. At LatestLY, we present you the top 12 interesting facts about "Fish and Chips" food items.

Every year, there are National Fish and Chips Day awards distributed in the UK, a ceremony which began in the year 1988. It is said that the Fish and Chips dish originated in Spain and Portugal, while it gained popularity in England as early as the 16th century. It is prepared in a similar manner Pescado Frito is made. One of the first few Fish and Chips shops in the world was set in the 1860s by Joseph Malin in London, and John Lees in Mossley, Lancashire. The Fish and Chips dish has also found its way into the Guinness Book of World Records. Harry Ramsden, who opened his first Fish and Chips shop in West Yorkshire in 1928, sold over 10,000 Fish and Chips portions in a single day in 1952. The Fish and Chips dish got so popular during World War I and World War II it wasn't subjected to 'food rationing' in the UK. The Fish and Chips dish is one of the most popular food items in New Zealand as well. It is said that every town and suburb in New Zealand has a Fish and Chips shop set up. Not only that, in the year 1980, four New Zealand Labour Party politicians were nicknamed the "Fish and Chip Brigade" as one of their pictures went viral, where they were seen eating fish and chips. In the UK, the most common fish species that are used in Fish and Chips dishes are cod, haddock, hake, skate, plaice, etc. In India, pomfret fish is the most preferred choice. Speaking about the nutritional value, an average portion of Fish and Chips contains 150 grams of fried fish and 250 grams of chips, which is equivalent to over 1,000 calories and 50 grams of fat. It will surprise you to know that British people eat over 400 million serves of Fish and Chips every year. Another interesting fact is that the waste oil from Fish and Chips shops is quite an essential source of biodiesel. It will surprise you to know that the world's largest Fish and Chips portion ever made was in the year 2012. The Fish and Chips shop at the London Road made a serve which weighed at 47 kgs.

The Fish and Chips has quite an interesting history and has become of the most famous dishes across the world. People have loved the British so much so that it is one of the most-loved finger food items of all items. If you are a foodie, you would love to share these interesting facts about Fish and Chips with your food-loving friends and relatives.

