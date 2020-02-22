Gurmeet Choudhary Birthday: 7 Tempting Pictures of the Khamoshiyan Actor That Are Simply Irresistible!

Gurmeet Choudhary (Photo Credits: Instagram)

2008 was the year when the mythological serial on television titled as Ramayan made Gurmeet Choudhary garner praise and popularity for his role as Lord Ram. Now, 12 years down the line, the actor has made a niche for himself and is indeed a fan favourite. His Instagram is often brewing with pictures from his shoots or with wife Debina Bonnerjee. Also, a glimpse at his social media and we can say that the man is a fitness freak and often sweats it out in the gym to be in shape. Now, you might be thinking about why are we blabbering about Gurmeet today, then let us tell you that the actor had turned a year older and celebrates his birthday on February 22. Bigg Boss 12: Gurmeet Chaudhary-Debina Bannerjee, Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim, Rithvik Dhanjani-Asha Negi Reject Salman Khan’s Show?

The actor turned 33 and earlier has been part of many prominent reality shows like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Nach Baliye and Khataron Ke Khiladi to name a few. And on his birthday, we thought of taking you on a tour and show you some of the sexiest pictures from Gurmeet's Instagram profile. We bet you will not be able to take your eyes off from the alluring pics. So, let's get started. Gurmeet Choudhary Throws a Birthday Bash for Wife Debina Bonnerjee; Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Prince Narula and Others Attend the Party – View Pics.

First Things First, Get Ready to Get Hypnotised by This Monochrome Picture of the Lad Below. Cool Is the Word!

Just Incase, You Want To See Him Shirtless. Look At That Bod!

Suited Booted As Well As Tempting!

No Comments Here, As The Photo Speaks Volumes!

Setting Fashion Goals!

One With The Wife, Both of Them Look So Hot!

Call The Ambulance, As We Are About to Faint By Looking At The Charming Gurmeet! *giggles*

So, did you like the above pictures of the birthday boy? Well, we know your answer will be yes. Meanwhile, on the work front, as reported by Pinkvilla, Gurmeet might have signed a thriller with Zee Studios titled The Wife. Coming back to his birthday, we wish the actor a great day. Stay tuned!