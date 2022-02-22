Gurmeet Choudhary celebrates his birthday today (February 22). The hottie from the tinsel town recently was in the news after he announced that he and his wife Debina Bonnerjee are expecting their first child together. Having said that, it was mythological serial Ramayan (2008) wherein his act as Lord Ram wowed fans. Since then, the lad has been a fan fave and no one can deny the fact. That's not it, as the actor is also a fitness enthusiast who sweats it out at the gym daily to be in shape. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee Announce Pregnancy; Actress Flaunts Her Baby Bump As the Duo Happily Pose for a Click!

A scroll trough his Instagram feed and we are sure you will be inspired fitness wise. His gymming videos online are a treat for fans as it inspires many to have a healthy lifestyle. He definitely knows how to balance work, his body as well as personal life. And as the actor turns a year older today, we bring to you some of his best working out videos that are hardcore and must-see. Let's get started. Mom-To-Be Debina Bonnerjee and Hubby Gurmeet Choudhary Groove to Viral ‘Kacha Badam’ Song (Watch Video).

No Pain, No Gain!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

Getting In Shape!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

Building Muscles Late Night!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

Meditation For Healthy Mental Health!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

That Gymnastic Move Was Awesome!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

Sweating It Out At Home!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

Dancing Is Also A Form Of Exercise!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

That's it, guys! These are some of the best workout clips from the actor's Instagram profile that are insane. A trained martial artist, the man's hardwork towards everything in life makes him a fan favourite. Happy Birthday, Gurmeet Choudhary!

