New Delhi, December 3: The United Kingdom has approved Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine 'BNT162b2' for usage. The mass vaccination programme in the country will begin next week. The vaccine, which is developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, claims to offer up to 95 percent protection against Coronavirus. As per the reports of the final trials, BNT162b2 had equal efficacy among younger people and those above 65 years of age. While Pfizer's vaccine has already been approved for usage, here's look at other vaccines awaiting approval in these countries. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine: All You Need to Know About 'World's First Approved Vaccine' to be Available For Use in UK From Next Week.

Janssen Inc COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada

Janssen Inc, a pharmaceutical company owned by Johnson & Johnson, has submitted its Coronavirus vaccine candidate with the Health Canada for approval. Canadian health minister Patty Hajdu called it "a promising development for Canadians". Earlier this year, the country had announced a deal to secure 38 million doses of Janssen's coronavirus vaccine.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in US

The drugmaker Moderna has submitted a COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the US Food and Drug Administration for approval for emergency use. As per the reports of the trials, the vaccine is 94.1 percent effective against coronavirus. If the FDA approves, the first injections may come as soon as December 21, reports said. What is Emergency Use Authorisation Which Moderna, Pfizer Are Seeking For Their COVID-19 Vaccines?

China National Biotec Group Company COVID-19 Vaccine in China

China National Biotec Group (CNBG) has applied for authorization, with Chinese regulators, to bring its COVID-19 vaccine to the market. Two vaccine candidates developed by Sinopharm's subsidiary CNBG have already been approved for emergency use since July for frontline workers who face a high risk of infection. Nearly, one million people have been vaccinated in the emergency use and no adverse side effects have been reported.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India (SII) which is trialling a COVID-19 vaccine candidate of AstraZeneca-Oxford is expected to apply for emergency use within the next two weeks. The developments come as great relief as there was no antidote to the virus and most experts predicted vaccine by mid-2021.

