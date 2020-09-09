Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, who is popularly known as Akshay Kumar in Bollywood, is known for his excellent fitness in the industry. The actor, right from his debut movie Saugandh in the year 1991, has been seen in good shape. Akshay turns 53 years old on September 9, 2020. Even in his fifties, the actor can give a tough competition to any young actor or even an athlete when it comes to fitness. Akshay Kumar had been following a strict exercise regime even before he entered Bollywood. The Bollywood actor has been professionally trained in Taekwondo and Muay Thai which has helped him earned the sobriquet of 'Indian Jackie Chan'. On the occasion of Akshay Kumar's 53rd birthday, we let's take a look at the workout and diet of Bollywood's Khiladi that always keep him super-fit. Akshay Kumar Talks About Son Aarav on 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls', Says He Wants to Be Away From Limelight.

Workout of Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar hails from a Punjabi family. He leads a disciplined lifestyle. His father had an interest in wrestling, while Akshay himself used to participate in various sports. Akshay Kumar's workout mostly includes callisthenics, cycling, shadow boxing and yoga. The actor, even in his fifties, can do a perfect handstand walk. Akshay believes that good fitness can be attained even without hitting a gym. The actor believes that everyone should take out at least one hour from their daily routine for any physical activity, which can even be a simple walk for an hour. The Khiladi never practises weight training. Doing intense forms of push-ups, pull-ups and core exercises are major parts of his training routine. Abhishek Bachchan Recalls How Akshay Kumar Would Wake Him Up At 3 AM For A Workout During Filming For Housefull 3.

Akshay Kumar's Intense Training For Brother

Akshay Kumar Trains His Lower Abs on Bar

Akshay Kumar Trains His Core While Cycling

Akshay Kumar Training His Neck Muscles

Akshay Kumar Diet

Akshay Kumar believes in eating a healthy balanced diet which is the main mantra to keep his body fit. The Bollywood actor begins his day with a heavy meal of parathas and a glass of milk followed by fresh fruits and nuts for snacks. His lunch is a balanced meal of lentils while dinner is a light combination of soup and sautéed vegetables. While speaking to Bombay Times, Akshay revealed that he prefers to eat homemade food and also does not believe in strict dieting. The Sooryavanshi actor says that one must eat everything but eat at the right time. Akshay is known to finish his dinner by 7 pm. The actor sleeps by 9 pm and wakes up at 5:30 am. Akshay Kumar's fitness is indeed an inspiration for many. We at LatestLY wish Bollywood's Khiladi a very Happy Birthday!

