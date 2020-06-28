Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) That actor Akshay Kumar is a fitness enthusiast, is a well-known fact to all. And while working on any project, Akshay makes sure his co-stars work out with him too. After all, two's a party, right? Taking to Instagram, Akshay's Housefull 3 co-star Abhishek Bachchan recalled how Akshay made him workout in the morning on the sets of the comedy film. Housefull 3 also featured Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lisa Haydon, Jackie Shroff and Nargis Fakhri. Abhishek Bachchan Recalls Losing Out on Projects Because of His No Intimate Scenes Policy.

"Akshay ensured that Riteish, Boman and I would wake up early and work out with him before breakfast... RD, Bomzi and I ensured that we would put all those burnt calories back on during the course of the day," Abhishek wrote. Abhishek Bachchan Reminisces Working with Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Says ‘I Want to Be Directed by Him’.

Check Out Abhishek's Post Below:

Speaking of Abhishek's upcoming projects, he will be seen in OTT show Breathe Into The Shadows. He is also a part of film Bob Biswas. Bob Biswas is a character of Vidya Balan's 2012 film Kahaani. Bob Biswas was a contract killer in the film, played by Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee.

