With the spike in the severe COVID-19 cases, there is an urgent need for blood and platelet donation. However, now, people are scared to donate blood because of the fear of contracting the virus. The fear is driving a potential blood and platelet shortage. Nobody wants to put themselves at a higher risk of the disease in a hospital setting. But could you get COVID-19 from giving blood? And if you had tested COVID-19 positive, can you give blood? Would giving blood lower your immunity? We answer all your queries!

Can You Get COVID-19 by Donating Blood?

The answer is no! No data or evidence states that the novel coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion. Plus, there have been no reported cases of transmissions for any respiratory virus worldwide, including coronavirus.

Are You Putting Yourself At a Risk of COVID-19 At a Hospital Setting?

You are not really putting yourself at risk as there are precautions into place at donation centres in to minimise risk.

Experts wear gloves and change them often. The staff is in a face mask.

The donor-touched areas are wiped after every collection. Other surfaces and equipment are also disinfected continuously.

Sterile collection sets are used for every donation

Mini physical exams are conducted to ensure good health on the day of donation

Hand sanitisers are provided for use before entering and throughout the appointment.

Temperature checks are done for donors.

Social distancing practices are followed between donors, including donor beds and waiting areas.

Will Donating Blood Lower Your Immunity?

There is no evidence of blood donation weakening the immune system. So, your immunity will be as strong as ever!

However, it is always advisable to make donor appointments ahead of time so that proper arrangements can be made on time without any confusion.

