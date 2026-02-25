Bhavitha Mandava, a 26-year-old architecture graduate from Hyderabad, has emerged as the newest face of global high fashion. Just months after making history as the first Indian model to open a show for the French luxury house Chanel, Mandava has reached another milestone, gracing the cover of British Vogue’s March 2026 issue. Her rapid ascent from a New York City subway platform to international stardom was recently lauded by French President Emmanuel Macron as a symbol of India’s growing cultural leadership. British Vogue Puts Queen Elizabeth on Cover to Mark Platinum Jubilee - Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Bhavitha Mandava Makes Chanel History

Mandava’s journey is often described as a modern-day cinematic narrative. While pursuing her Master of Science in Integrated Design & Media at New York University (NYU), she was spotted by a scout on a subway platform. This chance encounter led to her being cast as an exclusive model for Bottega Veneta’s Spring/Summer 2025 show. Her most significant breakthrough, however, occurred at the Chanel Métiers d'Art Show 2026. Under the direction of Creative Director Matthieu Blazy, the show was staged at Manhattan's Bowery subway station. Mandava made history during the event, becoming the first Indian woman to open a runway show for the iconic brand.

Recognition From French President Emmanuel Macron

Mandava’s influence reached the highest levels of diplomacy during French President Emmanuel Macron’s three-day official visit to India this month. Speaking at the India–France Innovation Forum in Mumbai on February 18, 2026, Macron used Mandava’s story to illustrate the "expanding global footprint" of Indian talent. “Matthieu Blazy... chose a young woman from Hyderabad, Bhavitha Mandava, to open his show in New York, and she was the first Indian model ever to open a Chanel runway," Macron told the audience. He drew a parallel between her discovery and India's role in global tech: “She was discovered on the subway platform and she walked into a subway station in front of the world. So India does not just participate in global innovation, India leads it.” The President also highlighted Leena Nair, the Kolhapur-born CEO of Chanel, noting that Indian leadership is now steering some of France’s most traditional and iconic institutions. Taylor Swift Graces January 2020 Issue of British Vogue but Cover Date Reads ‘2019’! Twitterati Has a Field Day Poking Fun at Faux Pas.

Bhavitha Mandava’s NYU Journey

Before her foray into fashion, Mandava studied architecture at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Hyderabad. Her move to New York was initially driven by her academic interests in Human-Computer Interaction at NYU. Her transition to the runway has been a family affair; following her Chanel debut, a video of her parents emotionally watching her walk the New York runway went viral, garnering millions of views and widespread praise for the "desi girl" making a mark on the global stage. Angelina Jolie Graces the Cover of British Vogue and it's All Things Elegant (View Pics)

The British Vogue March 2026 Cover

The latest achievement for Mandava is her appearance on the March 2026 cover of British Vogue. In the fashion industry, the March issue is considered one of the most prestigious of the year, signalling the start of the Spring/Summer season. This cover solidifies her status not just as a model, but as a cultural icon representing the South Asian diaspora in Western luxury spaces. Mandava continues to balance her modelling commitments which have included campaigns for Christian Dior with her graduate studies, embodying a new generation of multi-hyphenate Indian professionals abroad.

