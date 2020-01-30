Becky Lynch's Workout and Diet: Secret Behind WWE Raw Women’s Champion Well-Toned Body Revealed!

Happy Birthday Becky Lynch (Photo Credits: File Image)

WWE superstar Becky Lynch turns 33 on January 30, 2020. Her real name is Rebecca Quin, however, she is known by the ring name of Becky Lynch and 'The Man'. Becky is the current Raw Women's champion and she has been holding this title since WrestleMania 35 where she defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in a winner takes it all match. These achievements wouldn't have been possible without the hard-work the wrestler puts in to stay fit. As we celebrate Becky Lynch's birthday, let us discuss secret behind the well-toned body of WWE Raw Women's champion. We will brief you about the details of her workout and diet. International Women’s Day 2019: From Ronda Rousey to Becky Lynch, WWE Divas and Their Diet and Workout Routine.

Becky Lynch began her training as a professional wrestler in June 2002 in Ireland where she teamed up with her brother and wrestled under the ring name Rebecca Knox. She suffered a head injury in the year 2006, during a match in Germany that kept her out of action for many years. The wrestler signed a contract in the year 2013 with WWE after recovering from injury. Now speaking about her fitness, she is indeed a fitness icon for many aspiring wrestlers. The women's champion spend lots of time with her boyfriend Seth Rollins at the gym, where they both can be seen doing an intense challenging workout.

The Irish wrestler Becky Lynch strongly believes in CrossFit training since it is the amalgamation of strength, agility, endurance and power. She mostly performs exercises like one arm dumbbell snatch, sled pull, power clean, snatch and front squat. The Man also gives tough competition even to male wrestlers while doing burpees. The Women's champion also loves to perform kettlebell swings.

Diet of Becky Lynch

In an interview with News-Press, Becky Lynch has revealed that she mostly sticks to organic food and avoids eating processed food. She has never eaten a fish and doesn't have any desire for that in future too. Her day is incomplete without a cup of coffee, banana and oatmeal. She even eats rice cakes for her pre-bout. Her favourite dish is pizza, which she eats as a cheat meal. In short, The Man is a WWE wrestler where lots of travelling is involved has adopted a sustainable approach towards her diet where her go-to meals are egg whites, chicken and oatmeals.

Becky Lynch recently defeated Asuka in Raw Women's Championship title match at WWE Royal Rumble 2020. Meanwhile, her fans can derive some fitness motivation from her exercise routine. We wish Becky Lynch a very Happy Birthday, hopes she continues to entertain her fans, like the way she has been doing it since past few years.