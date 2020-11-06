Kids often end up ingesting or inserting tiny objects into different body cavities. The effects of such cases can range from mild discomfort to even fatality. One of the most recent cases involves a boy from China who ate 123 magnetic beads "while watching TV" and it turned into a bundle that stuck in his stomach. The boy was reportedly "eating the toy balls one after another while watching TV" like one would eat popcorn when he was home with his sister in China.

While in the beginning, it didn't cause him any discomfort but later made him choke. Soon his sister figured out and he was rushed to the hospital. However, he told his family he had eaten only one bead, as per Daily Mail. Soon X-ray showed that a huge bundle of magnetic balls was stuck in the five-year-old's stomach. Immediately, doctors performed four-hour emergency surgery to remove the magnetic balls. An image released by the local TV station shows a surgeon "fishing out" magnetic beads using a net to scoop them up. A total of 123 magnetic beads were removed from his body after a four-hour surgery.

Dr Chen Wanwei, who led the operation, said they had broken two pieces of surgical tools. Dr Chen said, "It's rare to see [someone] swallowing so many [magnetic beads]. Because the number of magnetic beads is relatively large, the operation time was long, and the procedure was difficult. Two surgical instruments had been worn out. It was very difficult to take out all of the balls."

A few months ago, a "curious" 12-year-old was unable to pee after he inserted a string of small metal, magnetic balls into his penis. The X-ray images showed magnets were inside his private part in the shape of 'U'. Moreover, Chinese teenager was hospitalised after his curiosity made him shove USB cord into his urethra. The 13-year old boy from Linkou China decided to experiment with a USB cord & inserted the 20 cms into his penis, only to realise that he couldn’t remove it.

