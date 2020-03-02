China's Coronavirus Outbreak: Most Common Myths and Conspiracy Theories About COVID-19 That Have Gone Viral

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixnio)

As the deadly coronavirus continues to infect more and more people around the world, news, social media posts and articles continue to spread online. However, this relentless flood of information can make it difficult to distinguish fact from fiction. There have been WhatsApp messages claiming that eating non-veg food can infect you. There have also been claims that eating garlic can prevent the infection. But are these claims really valid? We debunk some of the most common myths around the coronavirus outbreak. Read till the end.

Myth 1: You Should Be Wary Of Receiving Packages from China

Despite what the conspiracy theories on the internet might suggest, it is safe to receive goods from China. The WHO has carefully studied how long can the viruses survive on surfaces, and they have concluded it is safe to receive packages from China.

Myth 2: Spraying Alcohol in Your Body Will Kill the New Virus

Alcohol and chlorine can be great to disinfect surfaces, but they are no god for your body. Spraying chlorine and alcohol all over your body can be more harmful than helpful. They can hurt your mucous membranes like your eyes and mouth. China: Coronavirus-Infected Mother Gives Birth to Healthy Baby With No Infection (Watch Video).

Myth 3: Hand Dryers Can Kill Coronavirus

The only way to protect yourself from coronavirus is to clean your hands thoroughly with an alcohol-based rub or a disinfectant soap. Once your hands are clean, dry them thoroughly by using a warm air dryer or paper towels.

Myth 4: Face Masks Can Protect You from the Virus

The surgical masks cannot protect you from COVID-19 as they are not designed to block out viral particles. However, they can surely prevent the spread of the virus by blocking any respiratory droplets. China's Coronavirus Outbreak: Can Wearing A Face Mask Protect You Against the Deadly Disease Claiming Hundreds of Lives?

Myth 5: Pets Can Spread the New Coronavirus

There is no evidence that pets such as cats and dogs can spread the infection. However, it can always be a good idea to wash your hands with soap and water after contact with pets to protect you from common bacteria such as E.coli and Salmonella.

Myth 6: You Can Get Coronavirus If You Eat At Chinese Restaurants

You cannot get coronavirus if you eat out at Chinese restaurants. Given that other countries have also been facing an outbreak, you will have to avoid Japanese, Korean, Italian and Iranian food if you go by that logic. Difference Between Coronavirus and Seasonal Flu Exhibiting Respiratory Symptoms? Everything You Need to Know About the Two Infections.

Myth 7: The Virus Was Probably Made In Lab

There is no evidence that the virus originated in a lab. In fact, the novel coronavirus has a close resemblance to ARS-CoV and MERS-CoV, and all of them seems to have originated in bats.

There has also been information saying that children cannot catch coronavirus. But the number of diagnosed coronavirus cases in children may be an underestimate. Children may be getting infected and passing on the virus without exhibiting any symptoms.