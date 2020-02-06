Coronavirus and Seasonal Flu Exhibit Respiratory Symptoms: Here’s How to Distinguish Between the Two Infections

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The explosive outbreak of the novel coronavirus has become a global health emergency. The condition is described as 'insidious' as infected people do not exhibit symptoms immediately and are well enough to go about their daily business, spreading the infection to others. So, people who are still incubating the virus and show no symptoms may also spread it. And while many patients have required intensive care, it is possible that the virus only caused mild symptoms in many other people. But flu is another viral epidemic affecting the respiratory system and is hitting many countries. Here's how you can compare the symptoms.

What Are The Common Symptoms Of Flu?

Fever, cough, sore throat, headache and muscle ache are some of the typical flu symptoms. Flu is also sometimes accompanied by fatigue, vomiting and diarrhoea. While most people with flu recover almost within a week, in some cases flu can result in complications including pneumonia. Coronavirus Can Go Undetected in Healthy People Without Symptoms, Says Lancet Study; Case of 10-Year-Old Wuhan Boy Validates Claim.

What Symptoms Do People Infected With the Novel Coronavirus Exhibit?

While doctors are still trying to understand the severity and symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease, fever, cough and shortness of breath are the most common symptoms registered. According to a study published in the journal Lancet, five percent of the people infected with the novel coronavirus reported sore throat and runny nose and only one to two percent of them reported other symptoms like diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting. China's Coronavirus Symptoms: How Susceptible Are Indians To Mysterious New Pneumonia Infection? Here Are Causes and Signs of The Deadly Outbreak.

How to Distinguish Between Flu and Coronavirus Symptoms?

Since respiratory viruses cause similar symptoms, it can be difficult to distinguish the infections based on their symptoms. Without laboratory testing, there is no way to tell for sure that the person has the novel coronavirus. The FDA issued an expedited approval of a test for the new coronavirus. Your Body on Flu: How Long Do the Symptoms Last and How Does Your Immune System Work To Fight the Cold.

Also, that seasonal flu which happens every year should not be confused with pandemic flu. The swine flu pandemic in 2009 is estimated to have killed between 151,000 and 575,000 people worldwide, and there is no pandemic flu happening currently. And while there is a vaccine for the seasonal flu, there is none for the novel coronavirus yet.