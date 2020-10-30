Chinese doctors recently faced with an 'eye-catching' patient, but mind you, not in a good way. A 60-year-old man had about 20 live worms living inside his eyelid and they had to be surgically removed. The man who is only identified by the surname Wan was feeling an irritating sensation couple of months ago but he ignored it. He felt it was due to his tiredness but eventually, the larvae of live worms known as nematodes had grown inside his eye. Video of the detailed surgery has been shared online and it shows the doctors removing the live worms one by one. As gross as it may sound to you, this is also not the first time something like this has been witnessed. Little Girl Gets Beetle Stuck Alive in Her Eye For 9 Hours But Shows Courage and Keeps a Name For It! Terrifying Pics Go Viral.

The incident was reported in Daily Star. As per the report, Wan, is a resident of Suzhou in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. He has got an irritating sensation a couple of months but he did not pay heed to it. When the pain started increasing he visited the Suzhou Municipal Hospital for a medical examination. It was revealed that a cluster of worms were stuck under his eyelid and they would have to surgically remove them. At least, 20 slender white worms were removed by the doctor in the process. A Moving Lump in a Woman’s Face Turned out to be A Live Worm! View Pics of Migrating Dirofilaria Repens.

Here's The Video (Graphic Warning: User Discretion Advised):

It could be utterly disturbing to watch for many. But like we mentioned earlier, there have been similar cases in the past. A woman who happened to jog through a swarm of flies had worms growing in her eyes a month later! This incident took place in February 2018 in California. She started feeling eye irritation and when she rinsed it well, she found a live worm! The 68-year-old pulled out other critters from her eyes that were living in the space between her eyeball and eyelid.

In another incident from the same year, an infant boy had 11 wriggling worms pulled out from his eye. The 5-month-old baby had caught the infection from their neighbour's dog.

Here's a Video: (Graphic Warning: User Discretion Advised)

In 2016, a case was reported from Oregon when a woman was diagnosed with Thelazia gulosa. The woman had worms coming out of her eyes! She herself removed a few of them. About 14 cattleworms were removed from her eyes by doctors.

Here's Her Video Talking About Removing Worms From Her Eyes:

Finding worms infection in eyes is definitely scary and these are some examples which show that one cannot completely ignore minor eye irritation or noticing of any foreign object around the pupils. Seeking doctor's attention is necessary if your eyes have been hurting for long. You don't need some creepy crawlies residing inside.

