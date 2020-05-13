Little Girl Gets Beetle Stuck Alive in Her Eye For 9 Hours But Shows Courage and Keeps a Name For It! Terrifying Pics Go Viral

Beetle in eye (Photo Credits: Facebook)

A six-year-old girl from Missouri, US had to go through a tough ordeal last month when a beetle entered her eye and was stuck in there. A girl named SibiKaia had the insect stuck in her left tear duct for nine hours! But even after all the trouble and tears that it gave her, the brave girl even kept a name for that beetle. She called it Todd. The girl complained about her eye itching but her mom did not spot anything unusual. Later when she could not stop crying, the family took her to the nearest hospital where the dead insect fell out of her eye. While the incident is terrifying, the spirit of the girl is much appreciable, who took it in stride. Pictures of her eye have been shared on social media and they are going viral. Lead Gets Stuck in Eye of UK Teen Girl After Classmate Threw Pencil at Her.

The incident took place about two weeks ago on April 28 to be precise. It is still unclear how the beetle entered her eye, but the ordeal of discovering and getting it out sounds painful. Six-year-old SibiKaia complained about some ticklish feeling in her eye, her mom looked if there was something but couldn't see it. She even made her daughter wash her eyes, but the beetle had crawled under her eyeball! At night, around 1.30 AM the girl complained about a burning sensation. On closer look, the family saw some black thing moving around. Without further delay, they rushed her to the hospital. Fourteen Cattle Worms Found in a Woman's Eye: Here Are Some Horrific Pics of Parasites Found Inside Human Body.

Check Pics of the Beetle Stuck in Girl's Eye (GRAPHIC WARNING):

By the time, they reached the hospital, SibiKaia was calm. At the hospital, she just shut her eye and opened it, when the bug fell out of her eye on the floor. Talking about the scary experience, her mom told a report, "My reaction, the nurse’s reaction and the doctor’s initial reaction was just this full-body shudder." The doctor then checked her eye for any damage and mentioned it was alive for nine hours before it died! It was starting to cause pus in there. Woman Diagnosed With Throat Tumour; Doctors Shocked to Find Two-Inch-Long Leech Inside it (Watch Viral Video).

The doctors gave her some antibiotics to prevent infection. SibiKaia was more interested in knowing what was the thing in her eye. Kris said, "SibiKaia asked if she could see it, so I lowered it down to her and she just said 'Hello, Todd'." Meanwhile, she was in a panic attack situation with all that happened.

The incident is quite terrifying to even know of but is definitely not the first of such kind. In another such incident, 11 worms were found in a baby's eyelid, after it got an infection from a dog. The baby was just about five-months-old. In another case from Vietnam, doctors had pulled out a worm from a little boy's nose. The instances are quiet shuddering to say the least! Thankfully, the girl is this case was strong enough and did not get any further infection to her eyesight.