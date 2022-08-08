Actor Genelia Deshmukh, on Monday, shared that she has lost 4 kgs in six weeks. Taking to Instagram, Genelia dropped a video in which she documented her weight loss journey. The clip shows Genelia doing different exercises at the gym that helped her lose 4 kg in six weeks. Genelia began her training with 59.4 kg. By the second week, she weighed 58.2 kg. While in week three, she weighed 57.2 kg, in week four, she weighed 56.1 kg, 55.7 kg in week five, and 55.1 kg in week six. Genelia D’Souza To Return to Tollywood After 10 Years With a Bilingual Movie.

Her Force co-star John Abraham and husband Riteish Deshmukh also marked their presence in Genelia's video. Genelia also penned a note in which she talked about her fitness goals. "So 6 weeks done. And it was a great great journey. From 59.4 kgs to 55.1kgs. I started with a lot of of doubt, a lot of insecurity but today apart from reaching the goal I feel a lot more confident, disciplined, and a-lot more structured as a person."

"I want fitness to be a part of my life, I want to not get disheartened everytime I binge and I also want to be aware that there's a reason it's called cheat meals and not your regular diet."

"I want to be able to talk, everytime my scale shows a higher weight without feeling guilty about it and I want to also make it evident that, just weight in fitness, is not the only thing that matters but rather muscle development, agility, flexibility matters too. And hence I'm going to continue this journey, being as transparent as I can and bringing forward the good days and not so good days too. See you soon till then #GoGeneGo," she wrote.

Genelia's fitness video has garnered several likes and comments. "U r d best. My lovely bacha," actor Shakti Kapoor commented. "So proud of u," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia has completed filming for 'Mister Mummy' which is directed by Shaad Ali and is scheduled to release in the latter part of the year. Apart from 'Mister Mummy', she has also started working on a new project titled 'Trial Period', helmed by Aleya Sen. Manav Kaul is also a part of the film.