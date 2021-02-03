Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. The duo had met each other on the sets of their film Tujhe Meri Kasam and have been dating since then. Although there were numerous gossips doing rounds about their relationship status, the duo preferred to remain tight-lipped until their wedding that happened on February 3, 2012. It has been nine years since Genelia and Riteish have been happily married to each other and they even have two lovely sons, Riaan and Rahyl. Genelia Deshmukh Shares Her ‘Forever Waali Love Story’ As She Posts an Adorable Video Featuring Riteish Deshmukh.

Be it onscreen or off screen, Riteish Deshmukh and her hubby dearest Genelia Deshmukh have given us major relationship goals. From being a perfect husband and wife duo to lovely parents to be a stylish pair of the industry, these two have set major goals. Today, on the occasion of their ninth wedding anniversary, Genelia has shared a cute video with Riteish. While sharing it she wrote, “Dearest @riteishd, You don’t find love, it finds you, It’s got a little bit to do with destiny,fate, what’s written in the stars and a lot to do with special kind of you There is no me without you.. I’m totally madly, crazy in love you Happy Anniversary Love.” Genelia Deshmukh Hopes to Work with Riteish Again Soon.

Genelia – Riteish Ninth Wedding Anniversary Special Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

In an interview with BT, Riteish Deshmukh stated, “It’s been a wonderful journey. To be in a relationship or a marriage that is so good is a blessing. We have known each other for 19 years.” He also stated, “Genelia and I keep our needs and wants limited. We are happy with all that we have. Once your circle of happiness is small, you feel satisfied and content easily.” On this special occasion, let’s take a look at those nine pictures, those lovely moments when Genelia and Riteish gave us relationship goals.

Happiness Is Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Fabulous Four

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Parenting Goals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Setting Fashion Goals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Keeping It Stylish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Love Is In The Air

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Love Is All The Colour You Need

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Cute Throwback

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Navra & Baiko

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh are undoubtedly a match made in heaven. We wish the lovely a very happy anniversary and many, many more years of togetherness, happiness and love!

