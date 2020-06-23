Wearing a face mask and social distancing are the two things which are thought to slow the spread of COVID-19. Face masks are an absolute must because when an infected person coughs or sneezes while talking, the cover may block the respiratory droplets from landing on some other surface. However, a recent study, published in the journal Physics of Fluids, suggests that face mask may be less effective when someone coughs repeatedly. Here's what we know.

What are the Findings of The Research?

The researchers found that with each cough, the mask became less effective at preventing the spread of droplets. With repeated coughing, the filtering abilities of the face mask become less effective. According to the study, the efficiency of the mask can drop by 8% after ten cough cycles. Is Your Face Mask Giving You Pimples On Your Eyebrows? Here's What You Can Do to Prevent the Breakouts!

Plus, the cough tested for this study was mild. We can expect a more significant reduction in the efficacy of the mask for severe cough or wearing the mask for a longer duration. CDC Recommends Use of Cloth Face Masks amid Coronavirus Outbreak: COVID-19 Prevention Tips You Should Know.

Is Wearing Mask Still Essential?

Please do not do away with the mask. Irrespective of its efficacy, face masks still reduce the number of escaped droplets, and they lessen the distance that they spread. It is crucial to understand that masks cannot completely prevent the transmission in indoor as well as outdoor settings, the study says, as the wind can carry the droplets several meters away. Social distancing also remains as essential as wearing face masks. Is it Okay to Re-Use N95, Surgical and Cloth Face Masks? Here's the Right Way to Clean and Disinfect a Face Mask to Prevent COVID-19.

Bottomline: While the surgical face coverings or the cloth masks may limit the distance and level of transmission, they do not entirely stop respiratory droplets from spreading. Therefore, continue to practice social distancing, wear face masks as often as possible, and stay home as much as you can to prevent the spread of the virus.

