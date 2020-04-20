Is it Okay to Re-Use N95, Surgical and Cloth Face Masks? Here's the Right Way to Clean and Disinfect a Face Mask to Prevent COVID-19

Face Masks (Photo Credits: Unsplash, Pexels)

The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled us to pick many new skills. From DIY hair colour to Zoom eyeballing six-feet distance, we have learnt a lot. But perhaps, no skill has been as crucial as the right way to wear a face mask. However, if you are a part of essential services do not have the luxury to stay home, you must be wondering how extensive your mask supply needs would be. Can you re-use your mask? If yes, what is the right way to clean your face mask? Here's all you need to know.

Is it Okay to Re-Use a Face Mask?

It depends on the type of mask you are wearing. Take N95 mask, which is usually worn in a hospital setting, should be worn once and then disposed away. Besides, the N95 cover can be tough to clean. But because of the increasing demand of these masks, the N95 could be decontaminated and re-used not more than two to three times. How to Make Face Mask Using Cotton Bandana and Hair Ties at Home Without Sewing! Watch Easy Step-by-Step DIY Tutorial.

On the other hand, wearing a cloth mask can prevent the germs from spreading if you are showing symptoms and are in public. Whether your cloth mask is store-bought or home-made, it is relatively easy to wash. Although surgical masks have the same flimsy material as cloth masks, they should be used not more than once. Should You Make Toddlers and Babies Wear Face Masks during COVID-19 Pandemic? Here's How to Keep Infants Safe from Coronavirus Outside Home.

What Is the Best Way to Clean and Disinfect a Cloth Mask?

If you are wondering how often you should be cleaning your cloth mask, it depends on the frequency of your use. Be sure to wash your mask after every use, especially if you live in a contaminated area. When and How to Use Face Masks? World Health Organisation Shares the Best Practices on COVID-19 Prevention.

If you do not want to do the washing every day, you can make a few at-home cloth masks, put them in an enclosed bag and wash them in a batch. The best way to wash your mask is to clean them with hot water and detergent just like your other clothes. Be sure to rinse your mask thoroughly and dry them off in the sun. Also, ensure that you wash your hands thoroughly after you clean your face mask. Whenever you are taking off the mask, you need to ensure that the germs do not spread around in the house. Remove the mask from its ear loops and gently lift and remove. Immediately put it for wash or in a closed bag.

Do not forget that wearing a mask is one part of the equation. Washing your hands thoroughly and keeping it away from your face and practising social distancing are all essential ways to keep you and your community safe.