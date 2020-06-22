You can notice breakouts in the most unlikely of the places like your ears and your scalp. After all, your pores can clog up anywhere in your body with oil and debris. So, it makes complete sense if you notice those pesky pimples on your eyebrows. But if you are suddenly getting breakouts on the area, you may have your mask to blame. Here's how wearing a face mask can give you eyebrow breakouts and what should you do about it.

How Does Your Mask Cause Eyebrow Breakouts?

Wearing a mask can lead to breakouts on your mouth, nose and chin, but it can also collect some sweat around the area of your eye. Your breath travels up, and all the heat and moisture can accumulate there and lead to clogged pores. The cloth covering your face can generate some extra heat, but the warmth of your breath is also a factor in giving you those pesky eyebrow pimples. Don’t Lockdown on Skincare! 10 Tips for Healthy and Glowing Skin While You’re Self-Quarantining.

What Should You Do?

Make sure that you are cleansing your face every day as even if you are not wearing makeup, you still have dirt, oil, and residue building up on your skin, even around the eyebrow area. You may want to take extra care to clean the area if you swipe some eyebrow gel before a morning meeting. Hailey Baldwin Shares Her Skincare Secret and Why She Follows a Simple Regime.

Do not skip cleansing before you go to bed. Try and not use any eyebrow products as they can potentially block your pores and cause you to break out. Switch to a pencil or a powder-based product for the time being. Makeup Museum Reveals Marilyn Monroe's Prescribed Skincare Routine.

Bottomline: Unfortunately, the concept of acne caused due to the face mask seems to reach more places than the actual surface area of the mask. While skipping the face mask is not an option, be sure to take extra care with your skin routine and swap out your brow products.

