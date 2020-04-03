Foods That Boost Immune System: From Citrus Fruits to Spices, Here Are 7 Superfoods That Can Help Keep Diseases at Bay

Immunity Booster Foods (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

How often we ignore the importance of food in our life? Most of us make wrong choices of food and miss out an ingredient that is responsible for the overall health development. We eat foods only to satisfy our hunger pangs and includes stuff, which only satisfies our tastebud. Our body's immunity strength depends a lot on what foods we eat. Having said that, let us check about foods that boost the immune system. Here we will share with you a list of seven superfood items, which includes citrus fruits to spices to keep diseases at bay. Home Remedy of the Week: Black Pepper Lemon Tea for Strong Immune System to Help Fight Against Diseases.

During a situation like a coronavirus outbreak, it is important to adopt social distancing and self-quarantine ourselves in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection. However, it is also necessary to eat foods during this time to make our immune system strong. Foods rich in essential micronutrients like vitamin C, B6, B12, potassium, iron, magnesium, etc contribute to a strong immune system. Home Remedy of The Week: From Acai Berry to Elderberry, Here are Some of the Best Berries You Must Include in Your Diet to Boost Immunity.

Top 7 Foods That Boost Immunity

1. Citrus Fruits

Fruits like oranges and sweet lime are rich in vitamin C, which is an important antioxidant to fight against free radicals present in the body. This thereby strengthens up the immune system by avoiding oxidative stress.

2. Red Bell Peppers

Red bell pepper contains twice as much vitamin C as citrus fruits. Also, they come along with beta carotene that boosts the immune system and also enhance skin health.

3. Spinach

Spinach is a powerhouse of nutrients, it consists of vitamin A, C, B6, B9, magnesium to name a few. They are also loaded with beta carotene and a rich source of iron. This is the best food to make our immune strong.

4. Spices

Spices like turmeric, ginger, garlic, cinnamon to name a few are natural remedies for common disease like cold and flu. These spices have anti-inflammatory properties, which can keep diseases at bay.

5. Almonds

Almonds are loaded with healthy fats and vitamin E, which are responsible for making strengthening the immune system. Vitamin E gets absorbed will in the presence of fat and almonds comes along with both nutrient.

6. Papaya

One full papaya provides much more than the daily required quantity of vitamin C. Papaya also has a digestive enzyme called papain that has anti-inflammatory effects.

7. Green Tea

Herbal tea like peppermint tea, green tea, mint tea to name a few are rich in antioxidants and helps that can fight against disease-causing germs.

Apart from including above-mentioned foods for strong immune, it is also necessary to eat foods like yoghurt, buttermilk that are probiotic in nature and feed the good bacteria present in the gut. Also, drink the maximum amount of water in a day so that the nutrient reaches a different part of the body. Practising yoga or doing exercises regularly also immensely contribute in strengthening up of the immune system.

