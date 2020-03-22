Home Remedy of the Week: Black Pepper Lemon Tea for Strong Immune System to Help Fight Against Diseases

Black Pepper Lemon Tea (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Have you ever given a thought to work on the strong immune system of your body? If no, then perhaps you should include food ingredients and healthy beverages that help improve your immunity. One such healthy drink is black pepper lemon tea, which can help you fight against diseases. The goodness of black pepper and lemon can be beneficial for your health at the same time make you feel fresh and active. In this week home remedy, we will discuss how black pepper lemon tea can act as a shield against various disease-causing germs. Home Remedy of the Week: How To Use Holy Basil Leaf (Tulsi) To Relive Acidity and Gas Naturally at Home.

We often see people quite frequently falling prey to diseases like cold and flu. This happens due to weak immune system of our body. The immune system can be strengthened by eating healthy nutrient-dense foods and also include some exercise in our daily routine. Speaking about black pepper lemon tea, it can aid in enhancing your body immune system, as both are high in natural antioxidant. Home Remedy Of The Week: Ginger For Chest Congestion, How This Spice Can Eliminate Excessive Mucus From Lungs (Watch Videos)

Black pepper comes along with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which can guard against infections and also provide relief from the discomfort. It is also an excellent natural antibiotic. On the other hand, lemon prevents the growth of bacterial function and is also loaded with vitamin C which helps in the absorption of iron.

Black pepper lemon tea can simply be prepared by boiling 1/4th teaspoon of black pepper in water and adding the juice of one lemon juice on top of it. To make the drink more enhance you should also consider adding 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder along with 1 teaspoon honey. You can have this tea soon after entering the home as it might prevent you from falling ill or catching cough and fever.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)