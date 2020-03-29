Home Remedy of The Week: From Acai Berry to Elderberry, Here are Some of the Best Berries You Must Include in Your Diet to Boost Immunity

Berries for immunity boosting (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Berries, the little, power-packed foods that aren't just delicious but also extremely nutritious. Right from helping boost your immunity, berries have a gamut of other health benefits that make them one of the top healthiest fruits. It is essential to eat foods that help boost your immunity so that your body is able to fight various disease. Right from cold/flu to other major health issues, a strong immune system prepares your body to fight any kind of deadly pathogens. Berries are not just high in antioxidants like anthocyanins, which may help protect your body cells from free radical damage, but also help improve blood sugar and insulin response. Home Remedy of the Week: Ghee For Dry Skin & Chapped Lips; How Clarified Butter Can Moisturise Your Skin This Winter (Watch Video)

Berries also help you lose weight if you include this nutrient-packed food into your diet because they are low in calories and yet rich in several vitamins and minerals, like the immunity-boosting vitamin C and manganese. Take a look at some of the best berries you can have to boost your immunity:

Acai Berry

Acai berry is rich in anthocyanins that is what also gives it the dark colour. Having antioxidant-rich foods is great for your overall health and your immune system as well. You can add a handful to your breakfast smoothie or smoothie bowl.

Elderberry

Another type that is loaded antioxidants can help you boost your immunity. It is also known to help fight inflammation and help beat the flu viruses.

Blueberries

All you have to do is add a handful of blueberries to your low-fat yoghurt and have it along with your breakfast. Blueberries are rich in antioxidants and can also help you beat cold and flu.

Blackberries

One cup of blackberries contains 50 percent of your daily recommended dose of Vitamin C. Not only does it help enhance your immunity and also help you lose weight.

Strawberries

Rich in antioxidant vitamins like Vitamin C, strawberries can help you stay healthy during the flu season. It is known to boost the immune system and also help fight free radicals.

Do you know that berries have can also help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels that can help reduce the risk of heart diseases? That is not it, berries are great for your skin too as they contain ellagic acid antioxidant. It can help remove the traces of ageing from your skin like wrinkles.