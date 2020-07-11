Children tend to get more hungry during the evening. Parents should ensure that their child is provided with a healthy meal in the evening to fulfil their nutritional requirement. After a full day of school or classes and some physical activity, kids usually get tired, both mentally and physically. It is necessary to provide them with snacks that are nutrient-dense. Unfortunately, most kids indulge in junk food which can damage their health and even lead to obesity. Kids Exercise at Home: Workouts That Will Keep Your Child Active Inside the House (Watch Videos)

It is better to make your child get used to eating homemade foods which are healthy. An evening meal rich in proteins and carbohydrates can help in both the mental and physical development of your child. It also contributes to strengthening their immune system. Also, a healthy snack, two hours before dinner, will not let them overeat during dinner time. Children in many countries are falling prey to obesity problems mainly due to nutrient deficiency. Just like adults, even children need to eat food throughout the day that fulfils their macronutrient and micronutrient requirement. Let us take a look at five healthy Indian snacks for children which can be served in the evening to keep them active. Poha For Healthy Breakfast; Here’s Why Should Eat This Indian Dish As Your Morning Meal For Good Health (Watch Recipe Video)

Five Healthy Indian Snack Recipes

1. Peanut Butter Banana Sandwich

2. Paneer Frankie

3. Egg Paratha

4. Corn Chat

5. Flax Seeds Ladoo

Apart from the above-mentioned recipes, also get your child into the habit of eating fruits at regular intervals. Be very particular about their diet and make sure they stay away from artificially sweetened drinks and cold drinks which are bad for the health. Also, motivate your children to take time out for any sports activity or basic physical exercise from their daily routine.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

