Snacking is a part of the daily routine for almost all of us. From breakfast to lunch and then lunch to dinner, it is almost impossible not to munch on something light yet tummy-filling. After breakfast, many of us try settling down with fruits until we reach lunchtime. But when it’s about spending the time between lunch and dinner, one literally craves for something salty that satisfies the taste buds. And then, most of the time, it leads to unnecessary and unhealthy eating. As you look for snacking options during the day, we at LatestLY have curated a list of snacking items which are healthy and will not add to unnecessary calories during the day. French Toast Is The Perfect Healthy Snack!

1. Keto Tortilla Chips

Keto Tortilla Chips are easy to make and take only about ten minutes. They are salty and crunchy and, thus, good enough to satisfy your taste buds. And the best thing is that you can make them in good quantity easily to share with your friends and colleagues at work. Easy Cheese Toast Recipes: Try Out These Delicious Recipes For Breakfast and Evening Snacks.

2. Baked Apple Chips

Though it takes a bit of time to bake, this one’s a super healthy and tasty snack you can try. It is totally crunchy, like potato chips and doesn’t really have a lot of fat and calories like them.

3. Roasted Masala Idli

Idlis are one of the healthiest snack options you can enjoy during tea time. Just sauté some idlis cut in a piece of four and cook them with your favourite spices. This is delicious and will keep you happily full till dinner and help you avoid a heavy dinner.

4. Spicy Chickpeas Toast

Bored of a normal sandwich or a bread toast? Try adding a twist to your regular bread by making it protein-rich. Some spices and cheese will add an amazing taste to this healthy recipe.

5. Zucchini Chips

These little crunchy chips are low in calories and high in anti-inflammatory properties. Just cut them thin, bake them and sprinkle your favourite spices to give the best twist to your healthy snack option.

Why always opt for fruits or some potato chips when you actually have so many other available healthy options for snacking? Give your taste buds a twist by trying these delicious snack item recipes, which are super healthy.

