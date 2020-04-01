Kids Exercise at Home: Here Are Few Workouts That Would Keep Your Child Active Inside the House (Watch Videos)

Kids Exercise at Home (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is indeed very important to keep our kids active by engaging them engage in physical activities. The chubby appearance only looks cute till a certain age, but fat after the age of five or maybe six, is not a sign of cuteness but obesity. Right food and exercise should be a part of daily life since early childhood. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, children who spent their time playing in the park or ground, now have to stay home arrested. Certain bodyweight exercises can help children stay healthy and active at home. Here is a low-down on some of the best workout videos for children. How to Make Your Child Have a Healthy Relationship With Food.

Kids should perform more jumping exercise to keep their BMI on point. Apart from that, stretching exercises will also help these children improve their mobility in the long run.

Along with your kids, even you can join them in the workouts to burn off those calories. Children often mimic the elders so when you practice with them, you motivate the little ones in the house to lead a healthy lifestyle. Also, ensure that you do not give unhealthy snacks like chips, cookies, doughnuts to your kids. Encourage them to eat more fruits and green leafy vegetables.