Holi 2020: Hacks to Protect Your Eyes from the Toxic Colours Causing Irritation and Allergies

Holi celebrations (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Holi brings colour and a promise full of warm days and new beginnings. And while experts have recommended using organic colours over the years, synthetic colours have replaced the natural ones to the extent that Holi colours sold in the market are industrial dyes or oxidised metals. The alkalis and industrial dyes can be extremely toxic to human eyes and cause irritation, redness and allergies. Here are a few steps you can take to protect your eyes while you have fun this Holi.

1. Don't Wear Contact Lenses

If you want to avoid making multiple trips to the eye doctor, avoid wearing contact lenses. Contact lenses can absorb the colours and irritate your eyes. Wear an old pair of glasses with UV protection to keep the colours from getting into your eyes and saving your eyes from the harmful rays of the sun.

2. Apply A Thick Layer of Cold Cream Around Your Eyes

Before you step out to play Holi, ensure that you apply a thick layer of cold cream on your face covering the area around your eyes. The formula will keep the colours from getting around your eyes. Besides, you will easily be able to wash off the colours after the play.

3. Keep Car Windows Shut While Travelling

While travelling, make sure that you keep the car windows tightly shut to keep the colours from irritating your eyes. It also makes sense to avoid the window seat when people are playing with colours across the road.

4. Avoid Rubbing Your Eyes

If you are already drenched in Holi colours, make sure that you avoid rubbing your eyes with your hands. The colour in your hands can irritate your eyes and rubbing can also lead to corneal abrasion (a scratch in your cornea) which is a painful condition.

5. Tie Your Hair Back

Instead of leaving your hair open, tie your hair back to keep the coloured water from dripping into your eyes. Also, wear a hat to protect your eyes and face from the Holi colours.

Wash your eyes immediately with copious water in case any Holi colour enters your eyes to dilute the side effects of the irritant. See your doctor immediately if redness persists or if you face any other vision problems.