Holi 2020 Hair Care Tips: From Applying Coconut Oil to Serum, Here Are Five Essentials to Protect Your Scalp During The Festival of Colours

How to Protect Hairs During Holi (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Holi is one of the most vibrant and colourful festivals celebrated in India. It is not only enjoyed by Indians but also foreigners, who travel from different countries to become part of this festival of colours. Holi 2020 will be celebrated on March 10, while Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi will be observed on March 9. Meanwhile, if you are looking out for hair protection tips for Holi, we will help you with some measures to protect your scalp for the festival of colours. Holi 2020 Dates: Mythology, Significance And Celebrations Related to Holika Dahan And Dhulandi.

This massive Indian festival is observed at the end of the winters, usually in the month of March after the full moon. A day before Holi a large bonfire is lit at night time after sunset that signifies burning out the evil spirits as per Hindu mythology and that whole process is called Holika Dahan. Who wants to ruin their festive mood by getting their scalp damaged? Certainly, none of us. Certain preventive measures, which include applying coconut oil or serum, should be taken for the protection of hair. Happy Holi 2020 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Holika Dahan Messages, Greetings to Send Ahead of Festival of Colours.

Five Important Tips to Protect Your Hair During Holi

1. Applying Coconut Oil - The presence of essential vitamins and fatty acids helps in keeping the scalp nourished. It is recommended to wash your hair a day before Holi and after that, all you have to do is apply coconut oil on your hair and roots as it will prevent it from getting dry and frizzy.

2. Use of Olive Oil - Olive oil helps in deep conditioning the hair and can prove to be handy in bringing back the shine after playing Holi.

3. Prevent Dry & Itchy Scalp By Jojoba Oil - There is presence of vitamin E and B in jojoba oil, both of which are essential for making your hair shine and prevent breakage. A gentle scalp massage with this oil before heading out for Holi celebrations can prevent dry itchy scalp and, thereby, reduce damage.

4. Use of Serum - The use of serum will prevent the hair from getting damaged by the sun.

5. Tie Your Hair - Last, but not the least, don't forget to tie your hair before playing Holi as open hair is an invitation to all the chemicals around.

It is also necessary to use organic colours while playing Holi as they do not cause much damage to skin and hair. Also, make sure to celebrate the festival safely without indulging into any sort of accident. We at LatestLY wish you a very Happy and safe Holi.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)