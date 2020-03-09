Holi 2020: How to Remove Colours From Your Face and Body After Playing in The Festival of Colours

Holi colours (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The festival of colours, Holi 2020 is barely a day away and are you excited? Holi is one festival where everyone from kids to elders gets together and indulges in messy play with water and colours. Although there is enough awareness about using only natural colours for the benefit of skin, not everyone follows it. Often the colours made artificially are hard to remove and leave patches on the face and body. It can get embarrassing to go to school, college or your workplace with weird patches of red, green or sometimes even black colour on your face. If you too are unfortunately caught in that situation, where you cannot figure out, how to remove the stubborn colours, we are here to help.

The festival of Holi sees vibrant celebrations all over. Called the festival of colours, it is about smearing colours and splashing water on everyone. Kids usually enjoy putting multiple colours on themselves and it becomes difficult to remove it all. Also, some colours are not well-made, which can even result in rashes. Ahead of Holi 2020, we give you a few tips to remove the colours from your skin.

One of the basic steps you should take before you go out to play, is to moisturise your skin well. Rub a lot of moisturiser on your body, so the colour does not stick too much on your skin. At least, moisturise your face and hands very well.

Use lukewarm water while taking a bath. Using too hot water can solidify the colour on the skin. Use lukewarm or colder water to remove the stains better.

Use lemon. The citric acid from lemon helps to remove the tough colour marks. Rub lemon water as direct acid can also result in some itching. Make sure you keep your eyes safe while using the lemon.

Scrub your face with a tomato. Tomato helps in removing the tan along with colours from your face.

If you have been applied with the notorious oil paint, then use coconut oil to rub your face.

Don't use harsh soap directly on your face. Get a face pack of multani mitti. Or mix some milk and besan flour to make a paste. Apply it on your face for some time and let it dry. Wash your face with lukewarm water.

These are some of the ways you can remove the tough colour marks from your body after a fun Holi play. But remember, it gets easier if you take good care of your hair and skin before you head out to play. Wish you have a Happy Holi 2020!