Popcorn is a favourite timepass snack, especially when you are out with your friends, shopping or watching movies at a cinema hall. Even when you are at home with your family, popcorn is a loved and preferred snack which can give you a good company for a cricket or football match. One question that arises in many people's minds is whether popcorn is healthy or not. Popcorn can be healthy if you cook it in an appropriate way without adding too much oil, fat and sugar. Let's take a look at how popcorn can help in weight loss and also check out its healthy recipe. Fun And Interesting Facts About Popcorn That Will Make You Grab a Tub Next Time In Theatre!

Popcorn For Weight Loss

Popcorn serves as the best snack healthwise compared to other food items as it is low in calories. Popcorn is a whole grain food which can reduce inflammation and decrease the risk of heart disease, as per a study published in the National Institute of Health. As per the NutritionData 100 g of air-popped popcorns consist of 387 calories which comprise of 13 g protein, 78 g carbohydrates and 5 g fat and 15 g fibres. The fibres in popcorn help in weight loss as they help reduce cholesterol level and also reduce hunger pangs by decreasing the ghrelin level in the body. Also, fibres in popcorn slow carbohydrate metabolism into sugar, thereby, lowering insulin response, which is also helpful for people looking to shed some kilos. Is Popcorn Healthy? 3 Questions Answered About This Low-Calorie Snack.

Healthy Homemade Popcorn Recipe

Next time whenever you feel like munching popcorn, prepare it at your home without adding any butter or caramel or any other ingredient high in saturated fat. Also, note that this snack shouldn't be treated as main course meal, and it should be eaten in a small to moderate quantity in between meals to avoid keeping the stomach empty for a longer time to prevent bloating.

