Every year, May 16 is observed as National Dengue Day in India. One of the major health burdens for the country is Dengue, which is a vector-borne disease that causes high fever. It has been seen that dengue infects children more and the common symptoms of this disease are severe headache, muscle and body aches in the joints, high fever and the feeling of irritability. Dengue spreads more rapidly during the rainy season and since the month of May is about to end we must be prepared for the rainy season beginning in India from the month of June. National Dengue Day is celebrated every year by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to create awareness about Dengue. The vector-borne disease is transmitted to humans through the bite of the female Aedes Aegypti mosquito. These mosquitoes are somewhat different from normal mosquitoes in appearance. Leopard-like stripes are seen on its body. This mosquito often bites during the day and we should take special care to prevent the mosquitoes from biting.

Dengue Symptoms

Sudden high fever

Severe pain in the front of the head

Eye pain

Severe pain in the body and joints

Loss of taste and loss of appetite

Measles-like rash on chest and upper limbs

Dizziness

Occasional nervousness and vomiting

Dengue Prevention

To avoid dengue, it is most important that you protect yourself from mosquitoes that cause the virus to enter the human body.

You should make every effort to avoid mosquitoes during the rainy season.

Do not allow water to stagnate in a place where dengue is spreading.

Change cooler water every two to three days. Do not allow water to stagnate in pots or even on the roads.

Use Mosquito Repellent.

Take special care of the cleanliness of your home, children's school and office.

To figure out if you actually have dengue you must get a complete blood count test done, which gives information about the status of platelets in the body. Based on this, doctors treat you. Get ELISA test done for Dengue NS1 Ag. Dengue virus antigen is detected by this blood test. Get PCR test done in the initial stage. Your doctor might ask you to get serum IgG and IgM tests done. This gives information about the level of production of antibodies in the body. You must drink plenty of water and ORS and take special care of your diet.

