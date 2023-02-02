National Wear Red Day will be observed on February 3, the first Friday of the month. As the name suggests, everyone in the nation of the US wears red on this day, which is recognised as American Heart Month, to raise and spread awareness of the diseases that affect millions of women nationwide and to prevent heart disease and stroke. All you have to do is paint the city red by donning your best red — whether it be lipstick, a pair of jeans, or your favourite hat. This yearly groundswell brings millions of people together for a shared cause: heart disease and stroke eradication. Participants come from landmarks to online communities, neighbourhoods to news anchors. Women at Higher Risk of Coronary Disease Due to Psychosocial Stress.

National Wear Red Day (USA) - Date, Theme & Significance

Wearing red can help save lives by increasing awareness of the cardiovascular disease. Even one woman succumbing to heart disease is too many. On February 3, National Wear Red Day, don your brightest reds, and as we said, it can be anything right from lipstick, clothing, accessories, or shoes. The day offers us the chance to wear more of this gorgeous hue, but its main focus is on cardiovascular dangers and illnesses. Women Have a Lower Range of ‘Normal’ Blood Pressure Than Men, Says Study.

National Wear Red Day (USA) History

National Wear Red Day raises awareness of women's heart health in conjunction with other heart and soul-related topics of the month. Since the beginning, women have played various roles in the house, including mothers, daughters, sisters, counsellors, carers, and protectors. Giving women worldwide the vital heart health information and services they need and deserve is made possible by National Wear Red Day, which is a lovely first step.

The American Heart Association supports National Wear Red Day, which is observed in conjunction with National Heart Health Month. It focuses on increasing knowledge of women's heart disease and stroke risks. Cardiovascular disease kills one in three women every year, making it the leading cause of mortality in this category. The good news is that 87% of heart problems are thought to be avoidable, making resources for research, education, and awareness crucial to the cause this holiday promotes.

A healthy heart is what we strive for, whether it be on Valentine's Day, during Healthy Heart Month, or on National Wear Red Day. On National Wear Red Day, it's customary to make a big fashion statement by donning red. If you purchase at particular establishments, bake sales and other fundraisers are held, and donations are sent to Go Red.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2023 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).