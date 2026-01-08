Washington, January 8: In a significant shift in American foreign policy, President Donald Trump has signed a presidential memorandum directing the United States to withdraw from 66 international organizations, conventions, and treaties. The move, announced Wednesday, targets 31 United Nations-linked bodies and 35 non-UN organizations, effectively ending American participation and taxpayer funding for entities ranging from climate monitoring to peacebuilding and gender equality.
Shift Toward Selective Multilateralism
The executive action follows a comprehensive review of all international intergovernmental organizations conducted by the State Department. According to a White House statement, the administration determined that these 66 entities no longer serve U.S. national interests. The order directs all executive departments and agencies to begin immediate withdrawal procedures. For United Nations entities, this involves ceasing all financial support and participation to the extent permitted under current U.S. laws. US Withdraws from 66 International Organisations, Including India and France-led International Solar Alliance.
Key Exits: Climate, Energy, and Peacebuilding
The withdrawal list includes high-profile bodies such as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)—the bedrock treaty for global climate negotiations—and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
The U.S. is also exiting major development and humanitarian agencies, including:
-
UN Population Fund (UNFPA): Long a target of Republican criticism over reproductive health policies.
-
UN Women: The global body dedicated to gender equality and empowerment.
-
UN Peacebuilding Commission and Fund: Key entities for post-conflict stabilization.
-
UN-Energy and UN-Water: Agencies coordinating global resources for sustainability.
On the non-UN side, the U.S. is leaving the India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
Why Did the Administration Stop Funding?
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House officials cited several reasons for the mass exit, framing the decision as a fulfillment of a campaign promise to protect American sovereignty.
-
Redundancy and Waste: The administration argues that many of these organizations are "wasteful, poorly run," or "redundant," claiming they offer little return for billions of taxpayer dollars.
-
Conflict with Sovereignty: Officials stated that certain organizations promote "globalist agendas" and "radical climate policies" that conflict with U.S. economic strength and national priorities.
-
Ideological Misalignment: The State Department described many of the targeted bodies as being "captured by the interests of actors advancing their own agendas" or catering to "woke" initiatives such as DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) mandates.
-
Strategic Refocus: The administration plans to redirect funds toward domestic priorities and standard-setting international bodies where the U.S. competes directly with China, such as telecommunications and maritime labor. Donald Trump Backs 500 Percent Tariff Threat on Countries Buying Russian Oil, India Faces Major Trade Risk.
Background and Global Impact
This decision follows earlier exits from the World Health Organization (WHO), UNESCO, and the Paris Climate Agreement. Critics and climate scientists warn that the U.S. withdrawal, particularly from the UNFCCC, could weaken global efforts to curb greenhouse gases and diminish American influence over trillions of dollars in future economic investments.
The administration noted that the review of other international organizations is "ongoing," suggesting more withdrawals could follow.
List of Organizations Affected
United Nations Entities (31):
-
Department of Economic and Social Affairs
-
ECOSOC Economic Commissions (Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, Asia/Pacific, Western Asia)
-
International Law Commission
-
International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals
-
International Trade Centre
-
Office of the Special Adviser on Africa
-
Office of the Special Representative for Children in Armed Conflict
-
Peacebuilding Commission
-
Peacebuilding Fund
-
Permanent Forum on People of African Descent
-
UN Alliance of Civilizations
-
UN-REDD (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation)
-
UN Conference on Trade and Development
-
UN Democracy Fund
-
UN Energy
-
UN Women
-
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)
-
UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat)
-
UN Institute for Training and Research
-
UN Oceans
-
UN Population Fund (UNFPA)
-
UN Register of Conventional Arms
-
UN System Chief Executives Board for Coordination
-
UN System Staff College
-
UN Water
-
United Nations University
Non-UN Organizations (35):
-
24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact
-
Colombo Plan Council
-
Commission for Environmental Cooperation
-
Education Cannot Wait
-
European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats
-
Forum of European National Highway Research Laboratories
-
Freedom Online Coalition
-
Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund
-
Global Counterterrorism Forum
-
Global Forum on Cyber Expertise
-
Global Forum on Migration and Development
-
Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research
-
Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals, and Sustainable Development
-
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)
-
Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services
-
International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property
-
International Cotton Advisory Committee
-
International Development Law Organization
-
International Energy Forum
-
International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies
-
International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance
-
International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law
-
International Lead and Zinc Study Group
-
International Renewable Energy Agency
-
International Rubber Study Group
-
International Solar Alliance
-
International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)
-
Pan American Institute of Geography and History
-
Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation
-
Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combatting Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia
-
Regional Cooperation Council
-
Science and Technology Centre in Ukraine
-
Southeast European Cooperative Initiative
-
Sustainable Energy for All
-
Transparency International (This specific entry refers to intergovernmental cooperation mechanisms related to it)
