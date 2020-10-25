Vegetables are essential for each and every individual as they are loaded with vital micronutrients that can enhance the smooth functioning of the body. Many people might not feel motivated to have a veggie in their meal but you should find reasons to have plant-based foods. Vegetables are not only rich in nutritional value but are also low in calories and fat. You should try your level best to incorporate vegetables in your meals. In this article, we bring you five reasons not to skip vegetables. From Apple, Orange to Spinach, Here Are 11 Fruits and Vegetables Which Should be Part of Your Diet Daily.

Vegetables can help avoid constipation, reduce muscle cramps and provide an array of benefits to the body. Veggies come along with potassium, B vitamins, vitamin C, folate that can protect the body from various ailments. Most importantly they are loaded with fibres and antioxidants which can improve heart health and reduce blood sugar level. Here's why you shouldn't skip vegetables. Keto Vegetables: From Asparagus to Cauliflower, Here Are Five Low Carb Veggies Ideal For Ketogenic Diet.

Five Reasons You Shouldn't Skip Vegetables

1. Avoiding Constipation - One of the primary reasons to have vegetables is to have a smooth bowel movement. Veggies are rich in fibres which add bulk to the waste and thereby help it move more quickly through the intestine, which, in turn, helps avoid constipation.

2. Less Fatigue - Green leafy vegetables are rich in folic acid and eating them regularly helps reduce fatigue. The deficiency of folate in the body is one of the reasons for tiredness and constant fatigue.

3. Reduce Muscle Cramps - Potassium deficiency often leads to muscle cramps. Having vegetables like spinach, sweet potatoes and swiss chard regularly helps provide the body with this mineral.

4. Sharpen Brain - Vegetables like spinach, collards and broccoli are rich in vitamin K, lutein, folate and beta carotene which sharpen the brain.

5. Avoid Bleeding of Gums - Vitamin C deficiency often leads to bleeding of gums. This vitamin can be derived from vegetables like red bell peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, to name a few.

Therefore, try to include maximum vegetables in your diet for good health. Also, be sure to not overcook vegetables and also include less oil for preparing them.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

