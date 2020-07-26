Keto diet has gained tremendous popularity over the years in the world of fitness. When one thinks of weight loss, the first thing that comes to the mind is ketogenic diet, which simply means eating foods high in healthy fats and low in carbohydrates. It is tricky and a bit confusing when it comes to choices of foods for ket diet. LatestLY brings you a list of vegetables which are keto-friendly as they are low in carbohydrates but rich in fibres and other nutrients. Pros and Cons of Keto Diet: Brief Overview of Low Carb High Fat Ketogenic Food.

In a standard ketogenic diet, breakdown of macronutrients is as follows - 75 percent fat, 20 percent protein and 5 percent carbohydrates. By following a low carb and high-fat diet, the body enters into a metabolic state known as ketosis. This enables the burning of fat for energy. In order to stay in a ketosis state, it is necessary to choose vegetables which are low in carbohydrates but rich in fibre content. Let us take a look at five best vegetables for keto. How Bodybuilders Should Follow Ketogenic Diet for Muscle Maintenance?

Five Best Keto Vegetables

1. Asparagus

As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of asparagus contains only 3.9 g carbohydrates. Apart from this, it is rich in fibres, folate and vitamin K.

2. Kale

As per the data of the USDA, 100 g of kale consist of 9 g carbohydrates. It is a versatile vegetable and can be included in salad, soups or omelettes. Kale comes along with micronutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin K.

3. Cauliflower

This cruciferous vegetable is quite nutrient-dense as it is high in fibres and B-vitamins, which can help in the smooth functioning of the body. The phytonutrients and antioxidants present in it can protect the body against cancer. As per the USDA data 100 g of cauliflower consists of only 5 g carbs.

4. Cabbage

As per the data of the USDA, 100 g of purple cabbage contains 7 g of carbohydrates and can be eaten for keto diet without any worry. This vegetable is rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin B6 and vitamin A.

5. Pumpkin

Pumpkins are rich in antioxidants that may reduce the risk of chronic diseases. They are low in calories and contain vitamin C, which helps boost immunity. As per the USDA data, 100 g of pumpkin contains 7 g carbs.

Therefore, if you are following the keto diet, you should now have no trouble in choosing vegetables for your diet. Veggies like spinach and broccoli are also ideal for the ketogenic diet. Also, note that it is very important to track your calorie intake for weight loss. So, be sure to eat foods in moderate quantity.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

