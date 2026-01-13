Jaipur, January 13: The education department has suspended the headmaster of Government Primary School, Talab ki Dhani, in Hingota village of Gangapur City tehsil in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district, following allegations that non-vegetarian food was cooked in the school premises. The suspension was ordered after a preliminary inquiry found the conduct of headmaster Amar Singh Meena to be suspicious. However, a three-member inquiry committee that inspected the school on Tuesday reported that only potato and cauliflower curry were found in the school kitchen, contradicting allegations of meat being cooked.

The controversy erupted after a video circulated on social media allegedly showing the headmaster granting students a holiday without official permission and food being prepared in the school kitchen. It was further alleged that meat and rotis were cooked in the premises while the headmaster was sitting outside the school in an intoxicated state. Villagers claimed that the school’s main gate was locked from the inside and students were sent away during the incident. MP Minister Vijayvargiya Directs Suspension of Doctor in Bhopal Slaughterhouse Case, Probe Ordered.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the education department constituted a three-member inquiry committee comprising Vijay Sankhla, Headmaster of Hingotia; Jitendra Lodha, Headmaster of Mahatma Gandhi Government School, Sapera Basti; and Kapil Sharma, Headmaster of Reti School. The committee inspected the school premises, recorded statements of villagers, the headmaster, the cook, and other concerned persons, and collected evidence from the site. The inquiry report will be submitted to higher authorities.

During the inspection, the committee found potato and cauliflower curry in the kitchen. The cook, Indraj, stated that he had prepared only vegetable curry and rotis on Monday and denied cooking any non-vegetarian food. He claimed the same food was still in the kitchen and said that due to the darkness, no other items were visible at the time of the incident.

Sawai Madhopur District Education Officer (Headquarters), Elementary Education, Devilal Meena, confirmed the suspension of Amar Singh Meena, stating that his role appeared doubtful during the preliminary inquiry. As per the suspension order, the headmaster’s headquarters during the suspension period have been fixed at the office of the Chief Block Education Officer, Samagra Shiksha, Sawai Madhopur. MP: Bhopal Municipal Body Seals Slaughterhouse After Report Confirms Seized Meat as Banned; 2 Held.

Responding to the allegations, Amar Singh Meena said the school had not been officially closed. He claimed that a Ramlila event was being held in the village and that a family had arranged food for the children. He denied any knowledge of what was cooked in the school kitchen, stating that he neither entered the kitchen nor was aware of the cook’s activities. The education department said further action will be taken after the inquiry committee submits its detailed report.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (IANS), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

