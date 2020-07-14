A few ingredients, herbs and extracted oils are known to enhance our health and also help treat various ailments. The composition of compounds and antioxidants makes such natural products pricey yet valuable. One such product is oregano oil, a lesser-known thing. Oregano is a fragrant herb that can be concentrated into an essential oil which appears to be useful both when consumed or applied on the skin. Mustard Oil Health Benefits: From Healthy Heart to Strong Immune System, Here Are Five Reasons to Have ‘Sarson ka Tel’

Oregano oil is a natural antibiotic and antifungal agent which can keep diseases at bay. This essential oil can help in weight loss and also lower your cholesterol levels. Oregano has been popular ever since the ancient Greek and Roman civilisations used it for medicinal purposes. Oregano essential oil is prepared by air-drying the leaves and shoots of the plant. Oregano comes along with compounds like phenols, terpenes and terpenoids which make this oil beneficial for health. Carvacrol is the most abundant phenol found in oregano and prevents the growth of bacteria. Can Coconut Oil Help Boost Your Immunity? Here’s How Including Copra Oil in Your Diet Can Improve Immune Health.

Oregano Oil Health Benefits

1. Aids in Weight Loss - The presence of carvacrol in oregano oil prevents the formation of fat cells and can also aid in weight loss.

2. Strong Immune System - Oregano oil consists of thymol and rosmarinic acid which can strengthen the immune system and protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.

3. Lowers Cholesterol - The thymol and carvacrol in oregano oil help lower bad 'LDL' cholesterol and simultaneously help increase good 'HDL' cholesterol.

4. Helps Treat Yeast Infection - As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, oregano oil is effective against oral Candida due to the presence of carvacrol.

5. Provides Relief From Pain - Applying oregano oil on your body after a strenuous workout can help reduce muscle pain.

An important thing to note is that oregano oil should be diluted with a carrier oil and applied topically. Read the instructions carefully before bringing it in use and also consult your family doctor once.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

