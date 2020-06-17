Mustard Oil Health Benefits: From Healthy Heart to Strong Immune System, Here Are Five Reasons to Have ‘Sarson ka Tel’

If you were to take a close look at how Indian foods were prepared during our grandmothers' times, you would find that they were quite healthy. Unfortunately, people have gotten more inclined towards artificial products over the years. Mustard oil, which is quite famous in the northern and eastern part of India, is one of grandma's healthy products. Let's take a look at the health benefits of mustard oil, famously known as sarson ka tel in Hindi. Mustard oil can contribute to a healthy heart, strong immune system and much more. Healthiest Oils for Cooking: 8 Best and Worst Oils According to Smoke Point.

Mustard oil is produced from the seeds of the mustard plant, which is reddish-brown or amber in colour. It is known for its strong flavour, pungent aroma and high smoke point, often used for sauteing and stir-frying vegetables. This oil even enhances the taste of the food and can prove to be a remedy for various ailments.

Health Benefits of Mustard Oil

1. Healthy Heart - Mustard oil is rich in monounsaturated fatty acid (MUFA) which is good for the heart as it helps reduce the bad 'LDL' cholesterol. This oil is rich in alpha-linolenic acid, with a lower risk of IHD (Ischemic Heart Disease).

2. Reduces Inflammation - Mustard oil comes along with omega-3 fatty acids, which may lower oxidative stress and inflammation. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, mustard oil helps decrease inflammation caused by conditions like pneumonia or bronchitis.

3. Strong Immunity - Sarson ka tel possesses anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-fungal and healing properties which can strengthen the immune system of the body. It is a natural remedy to decongest chest. Simply mix it with camphor and apply directly on your chest.

4. Good For Hair Growth- Massage your scalp with mustard oil for good hair growth. Mustard oil consists of beta-carotene which aids in the growth of hair.

5. Improves Blood Circulation- According to Ayurveda, regularly massaging your body with mustard oil improves blood circulation, skin texture and releases muscular tension. Furthermore, it also activates the sweat glands and, hence, helps in throwing out toxins from the body.

Therefore, you can try mustard oil to give some twist to your dishes and also contribute towards the well-being of your health. However, be sure to buy organic mustard oil of good quality from the market. Also, consult your dietician or doctor once before bringing it in daily use.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

