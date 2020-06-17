Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Mustard Oil Health Benefits: From Healthy Heart to Strong Immune System, Here Are Five Reasons to Have ‘Sarson ka Tel’

Health & Wellness Ahmer Shaikh| Jun 17, 2020 10:32 AM IST
A+
A-
Mustard Oil Health Benefits: From Healthy Heart to Strong Immune System, Here Are Five Reasons to Have ‘Sarson ka Tel’
Mustard Oil (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you were to take a close look at how Indian foods were prepared during our grandmothers' times, you would find that they were quite healthy. Unfortunately, people have gotten more inclined towards artificial products over the years. Mustard oil, which is quite famous in the northern and eastern part of India, is one of grandma's healthy products. Let's take a look at the health benefits of mustard oil, famously known as sarson ka tel in Hindi. Mustard oil can contribute to a healthy heart, strong immune system and much more. Healthiest Oils for Cooking: 8 Best and Worst Oils According to Smoke Point.

Mustard oil is produced from the seeds of the mustard plant, which is reddish-brown or amber in colour. It is known for its strong flavour, pungent aroma and high smoke point, often used for sauteing and stir-frying vegetables. This oil even enhances the taste of the food and can prove to be a remedy for various ailments.

Health Benefits of Mustard Oil 

1. Healthy Heart - Mustard oil is rich in monounsaturated fatty acid (MUFA) which is good for the heart as it helps reduce the bad 'LDL' cholesterol. This oil is rich in alpha-linolenic acid, with a lower risk of IHD (Ischemic Heart Disease).

2. Reduces Inflammation - Mustard oil comes along with omega-3 fatty acids, which may lower oxidative stress and inflammation. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, mustard oil helps decrease inflammation caused by conditions like pneumonia or bronchitis.

3. Strong Immunity - Sarson ka tel possesses anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-fungal and healing properties which can strengthen the immune system of the body. It is a natural remedy to decongest chest. Simply mix it with camphor and apply directly on your chest.

4. Good For Hair Growth- Massage your scalp with mustard oil for good hair growth. Mustard oil consists of beta-carotene which aids in the growth of hair.

5. Improves Blood Circulation- According to Ayurveda, regularly massaging your body with mustard oil improves blood circulation, skin texture and releases muscular tension. Furthermore, it also activates the sweat glands and, hence, helps in throwing out toxins from the body.

Therefore, you can try mustard oil to give some twist to your dishes and also contribute towards the well-being of your health. However, be sure to buy organic mustard oil of good quality from the market. Also, consult your dietician or doctor once before bringing it in daily use.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Health Benefits of Mustard Oil mustard oil Mustard Oil For Healthy Heart Mustard Oil For Strong Immune Mustard Oil Health Benefits Sarson ka Tel Sarson ka Tel Health Benefits Strong Immune
You might also like
Vitamin A Health Benefits: From Spinach to Dried Apricots, Five Foods You Should Eat to Source This Micronutrient
Health & Wellness

Vitamin A Health Benefits: From Spinach to Dried Apricots, Five Foods You Should Eat to Source This Micronutrient
Sweet Lime (Mosambi) Health Benefits: From Strong Immune System to Smooth Digestion, Here Are Five Reasons to Eat This Citrus Fruit
Health & Wellness

Sweet Lime (Mosambi) Health Benefits: From Strong Immune System to Smooth Digestion, Here Are Five Reasons to Eat This Citrus Fruit
Coriander Health Benefits: From Lowering Blood Sugar to Strong Heart Health, Here Are Five Reasons to Eat This Herb
Health & Wellness

Coriander Health Benefits: From Lowering Blood Sugar to Strong Heart Health, Here Are Five Reasons to Eat This Herb
Gur Chana for Strong Immune System: Why You Should Eat Roasted Gram With Jaggery for Good Health
Health & Wellness

Gur Chana for Strong Immune System: Why You Should Eat Roasted Gram With Jaggery for Good Health
Cinnamon Health Benefits: From Helping Build a Strong Immune System to Lowering Blood Sugar, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Eat This Spice
Health & Wellness

Cinnamon Health Benefits: From Helping Build a Strong Immune System to Lowering Blood Sugar, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Eat This Spice
Sambar Health Benefits: From Smooth Digestion to Strong Immunity, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Eat This South Indian Dish
Health & Wellness

Sambar Health Benefits: From Smooth Digestion to Strong Immunity, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Eat This South Indian Dish
National Tea Day 2020: From Weight Loss to Strong Immune System, 5 Health Benefits of Drinking Tea Everyday
Health & Wellness

National Tea Day 2020: From Weight Loss to Strong Immune System, 5 Health Benefits of Drinking Tea Everyday
Black Raisins Health Benefits: From Fighting Bad Cholesterol to Building Strong Immune System, 5 Reasons Why You Should Eat This Dry Fruit
Health & Wellness

Black Raisins Health Benefits: From Fighting Bad Cholesterol to Building Strong Immune System, 5 Reasons Why You Should Eat This Dry Fruit
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement