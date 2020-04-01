Randy Orton Birthday Special: Workout Regime of ‘The Legend Killer’ That Helps Him Stay in Good Shape ALWAYS!

Randy Orton (Photo Credits: File Image)

WWE superstar Randy Orton turns 40 on April 1, 2020. Orton currently performing under the Raw brand, is a third-generation professional wrestler with his grandfather Bob Orton, father Bob Orton Jr., and uncle Barry Orton all being part of the wrestling industry. Randy Orton is known by names like The Viper and The Legend Killer. His famous signature move RKO is always a treat to watch. As we celebrate Orton's birthday, we bring you the workout regime of 'The Legend Killer' that helps him remain in the best shape always. WWE Raw March 23, 2020 Results and Highlights: Randy Orton to Face Edge in Last Man Standing at WrestleMania 36.

Randy Orton made his debut in WWE in 2002. It was a SmackDown episode aired on April 25, 2002, where he defeated Hardcore Holly. In the same year in September, The Viper was drafted to Raw, however soon after his entry in the Red brand of WWE, he sustained a shoulder injury. This kept Orton out of action for weeks. On his return, he joined the famous faction of WWE, The Evolution, which consisted of Ric Flair, Triple H and Batista. Orton became the youngest World Heavyweight champion in the year 2004 when he defeated Chris Benoit at SummerSlam. On that note, let us have a look at Randy Orton's workout regime.

Workout of Randy Orton

Randy Orton being a WWE wrestler has undergone various surgeries throughout his career. Keeping that in mind, he trains cautiously and ensures that he even takes out time for his rehab and stretching. Orton trains for endurance, power and strength that are necessary aspects of fitness for any wrestler. Orton also dedicates each day for a different muscle group, which includes both compound and isolation exercises. Here's a look at the training videos of Randy Orton. Needless to say, The Viper also works hard on his core muscles as his chiselled core can be seen on TV right from the time he has made the debut in WWE.

Randy Orton Training in the Gym

Randy Orton will now be seen in action against Edge at WrestleMania 36 in a Last Man Standing Match. The flagship event is scheduled to take place on April 4 and April 5, 2020. As of now, we would like to wish Randy Orton a very 'Happy Birthday' and look forward to seeing him entertain us for long long time.