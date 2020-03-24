WWE Raw March 23, 2020 Results and Highlights: Randy Orton to Face Edge in Last Man Standing at WrestleMania 36; AJ Styles Wants to Fight The Undertaker in ‘Boneyard Match’ (View Pics)

The OC (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

WWE Raw March 23, 2020 episode was just a perfect episode to set the tone for WrestleMania 36 which will happen in less than two weeks. In the past episode of Monday Night Raw, we saw Randy Orton accepts Edge's challenge of last man standing match. We also witnessed AJ Styles addressing on Raw along with his OC members to the audiences at home. The Phenomenal One wants The Undertaker in a 'boneyard match' at WrestleMania 36. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE Raw March 23, 2020 results and highlights. WWE Raw March 2, 2020 Results and Highlights: Drew McIntyre Gives Claymore Kick to Brock Lesnar; The Street Profits Become Raw Tag Team Champions (View Pics)

Randy Orton while speaking this week on Raw promised that he will end Edge chapter at WrestleMania 36. Randy Orton was assaulted by Edge last week on Raw, as Rated R made a perfect return, just a week after his wife Beth Phoenix was given RKO by The Viper. AJ Styles insulted The Undertaker as he went on to bring his family in the conversation. Furthermore, The Phenomenal One said that he will burry The Deadman in his family plot as he wants to face him in 'Boneyard' match. The Undertaker Birthday Special: Here’s Look at Five Best Matches of the Deadman (Watch Videos)

Edge vs Randy Orton & Elias vs King Corbin For WrestleMania 36

Becky Lynch Attacks Shayna Baszler

Seth Rollins Confronted Kevin Owens

Angel Garza & Andrade After Emerging Victorious Over Ricochet & Cedric Alexander

We got this 😎😎 El Latino y El Idolo están en la casa baby 😎😎😎😎 Somos Mexicanos Cabrones 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/HeApVFryja — Angel 😇 Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) March 24, 2020

Now we are just a few days away from exciting WrestleMania 36 which is scheduled to take place on April 4 and April 5. The flagship event of WWE might take place behind closed gates amid coronavirus outbreak, however, there is no point of being disappointed as some amazing matches have been lined-up. It will be interesting to see how Brock Lesnar defends his WWE title against very determinant and in-form wrestler Drew McIntyre.