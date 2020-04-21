Sambar Health Benefits: From Smooth Digestion to Strong Immunity, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Eat This South Indian Dish

Sambar (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Indian foods are indeed delicious and every different region of the nation has something unique to offer. South India has dishes like medu wada, idli, dosa, uttapam are made, which are worldwide famous. However, the one standout south Indian dish is sambar, which is highly nutritious and prepared from various vegetables. Sambar is a south Indian vegetarian stew which includes pulses as its ingredient. Let's take a look at the health benefits of sambar, which helps in smooth digestion and achieve strong immunity. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Idli to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Sambar is a thick spicy extract of toor dal soured with tamarind. The vegetables used in the preparation mostly include brinjal, ladyfinger and bottle gourd. Sambar can be consumed along with idli, dosa or rice. The presence of pulses in sambar makes it rich in protein. Therefore, vegetarians can rely on sambar for a source of protein.

Health Benefits of Sambar

1. Sambar can help in weight loss as it is full of fibres due to various vegetables present in the dish. Fibres help in keeping the stomach full for a longer time and, thereby, help avoid overeating.

2. Sambar is high on vitamins, minerals iron, zinc, folate, magnesium and antioxidants which can enhance the immune system of the body. The dal stew consists of turmeric powder, curry leaves, red pepper and mustard seeds, which significantly boost the body's immunity.

3. The famous South Indian dish smoothens the digestion as they are loaded with fibres which improve gut health. Fibre adds bulk to the stool, whereas the rich water content of sambar facilitates passing of stool through the intestinal walls easily.

4. Sambar helps in detoxifying the body as it contains a mix of detox friendly spices.

5. This delicious South Indian delicacy is also good for diabetics as they are low in the glycemic index value.

It must be noted that people who have high blood pressure, should keep spices a bit on the lower side. Needless to say, that just like any other dish, sambar should also be eaten in moderation, as excessive quantity can reverse its beneficial property.