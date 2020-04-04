Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Idli to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Idli For Weight Loss (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Weight loss doesn't always mean to eat bitter food bland in taste. There are a lot many delicious dishes and food items which can help you stay healthy and also aid in the weight loss process. In order to lose weight, it is necessary to include food items, which can keep the body full for a longer time. Having said that let us speak about idli. In this week, weight loss tip, we will discuss properties of idli which can help you shed some kilos. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Chickpeas to Lose Weight.

Idli is considered to be one of the most famous favourite breakfast snack. The South Indian delicacy is often paired with lip-smacking coconut chutney and mouth-watering sambhar. The best about idli is that it is steamed and easy to digest. Idli is recommended by various health experts as a healthy snack. Now let us see below, how idli can help you in the weight loss process. Sprouts For Weight Loss: All That You Should Know About Sprouting of Moong Beans And How They Help.

Idli For Weight Loss

As idli is not fried, it is very low in grease content, this itself makes it relatively low in calories. However, it must also be noted that the rice content used in most of the idli preparation may not go well for people who are on a strict diet. Therefore urad and oats can be the best alternative. Oats idli will enrich the body with protein and fibre, which are best for weight loss. Protein helps in developing lean muscles in the body, which in turn increases the metabolic rate. While fibre will contribute to slow digestion and keep the stomach full for a longer time.

Healthy Oats Idli Recipe

As idlis are rich in fibre, they can also help in keeping your digestive tract in place. Also, note that one ingredient is not fully responsible for fat loss or weight loss, it is necessary to follow an overall healthy diet supported with regular physical exercise.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)